Liverpool are back on the continental scene in Bruges on Wednesday, as Andoni Iraola’s men face a dangerous Club Brugge outfit on Matchday 5 of the league phase.

The Reds head into this contest off the back of an emphatic triumph over bitter rivals Manchester United on Mauricio Pochettino’s managerial bow, with Andoni Iraola securing the most significant victory of his short reign to date.

Liverpool are now preparing for their first meeting with Club Brugge since the 1978 European Cup final, which they won 1–0 at Wembley Stadium thanks to Sir Kenny Dalglish’s goal just after the hour mark. The Scot‘s strike ensured the Reds retained their crown, having conquered the continent for the first time in Rome the previous year.

Opta Supercomputer Win Predictor

Liverpool’s 100% record in the league phase was dashed in Istanbul before the November break, with the Reds beaten 3–2 by Fenerbahçe on Matchday 4. They were undone by a trio of set-piece goals, which particularly irked Iraola, given how well his team has dealt with dead-ball situations in the Premier League.

They’re level on points with their upcoming opponents in the league phase table, having defeated Atlético Madrid, LASK and Villarreal before visiting the seemingly cursed Turkish city. Club Brugge’s only blemish came in their opening encounter against Aston Villa, with wins over Inter Milan (at San Siro), Lens and PSV Eindhoven secured since.

The hosts are currently on a 11-match unbeaten run. Opta’s supercomputer expects Liverpool to snap that streak.

Outcome Likelihood Club Brugge 23.6% Draw 21.9% Liverpool 54.6%

*Data supplied by Opta’s match center.

Club Brugge vs. Liverpool Score Prediction

Reds Bounce Back From Istanbul Setback

Liverpool have just a single blemish on their league phase record. | Paul ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images

It’s almost 50 years since the memorable previous meeting between these two teams, and although Belgian clubs have generally struggled to assert themselves on the biggest stage in the 21st century, this Club Brugge team cannot be taken lightly by the Reds.

Their next big scalp is seemingly only ever around the corner, and Ivan Leko’s side has already earned a mightily impressive victory at San Siro in this season’s league phase.

Liverpool showcased fallibilities on the road against Fenerbahçe last time out in this competition, but Iraola’s team is continuing to evolve at an encouraging rate, and spirits are bound to be high after Sunday’s emphatic success.

THREE KEY TALKING POINTS AHEAD OF CLUB BRUGGE VS. LIVERPOOL

Liverpool beat Club Brugge to win the 1978 European Cup final. | H. Routledge/PA Images/Getty Images

• Club Brugge’s dire record vs. English clubs: The Belgian side has lost nine of its 10 Champions League matches against English opposition. Its only victory came against Aston Villa during the 2024–25 league phase.

• Goals inevitable: Brugge broke a Champions League record in Eindhoven, with the 2–1 win on Matchday 4 meaning their previous 19 matches in the competition have produced at least three goals. Moreover, none of Liverpool’s last 85 group stage/league phase matches have ended goalless.

• Prized assets finding their feet: There have certainly been signs this season of Liverpool’s frontline clicking into gear, and the trio of $100 million assets, in harmony with young superstar Rio Ngumoha, were in devastating form on Sunday. Florian Wirtz produced his best performance for the club, Alexander Isak has xG to cash in and Bradley Barcola’s threat is distinct, even if he can’t be trusted in front of goal. Brugge, beware.

Prediction: Club Brugge 1–2 Liverpool