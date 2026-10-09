‘I Told Him’—Cristiano Ronaldo’s Mother Reveals Clash Over Portugal Debacle

Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother, Dolores Aveiro, painted an emotional scene when reflecting on her son’s self-imposed exile from the Portuguese national team, revealing that he had ignored her own advice to follow through with his exit.

This has proven to be the most tumultuous international break of Ronaldo’s storied career. After 234 appearances and 146 goals, Portugal’s captain did his best to burn his legacy to the ground.

As Ronaldo would claim in a lengthy social media post, the national team’s new manager Jorge Jesus had twice “broken his word” this fall. The former Al Nassr coach committed the cardinal sin of making his captain warm up without subbing him on and failed to hit his eight pre-agreed talking points in the subsequent press conference.

Jesus’s sacrilegious behavior prompted Ronaldo to leave Portugal’s camp midway through the four-game break. The door to a return has been left ajar by the nation’s soccer federation—Jesus himself would appear defiantly unfazed by the statement—but it remains to be seen how Ronaldo will approach November’s break. This period has been draining enough.

MORE FALLOUT TO CRISTIANO RONALDO'S PORTUGAL ROW

Ronaldo’s mother, Aveiro, opened up to Portuguese outlet TV 7 Dias about the emotional strain of these chaotic few days. “I shed a few tears,” she revealed. “It’s good to do that, to let it out. We have to bounce back from this.”

Intriguingly, Aveiro let slip that she had advised her son to “take it easy” and stick it out after the perceived snub of being left on the bench against Norway. Ronaldo could not be convinced. “He told me: ‘Mom, don’t worry; I’ll tell the truth when we’re all together,’” Aveiro recalled. “And I replied: ‘O.K., son, turn this situation around.’ And that was it. I told him to take it easy, but, well, his mind was set on doing it.

“We’ll see. I gave him all my support—it didn’t pay off.”

‘He’ll Always Be There’—What Next for Ronaldo?

If this is the end, it wasn’t meant to end this way. pic.twitter.com/IoHayRTesH — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) October 1, 2026

The whole affair has left a bitter taste in the mouth of Aveiro, who has deservedly reveled in her son’s past success with Portugal. “I feel sad; it’s only natural,” she fretted. “It was a shock—my son could have left through the front door, but instead he left through the back door. But it doesn’t matter; God will take care of it.”

The big question now for Ronaldo is: What next?

The 41-year-old has already promised to not retire and teased “one or more farewell matches” in the near future. It remains to be seen at what level of competition those testimonials will be. Jesus has already made it abundantly clear that he considers the Nations League to be too important to give Ronaldo any sympathy minutes, which could rule out November’s fixtures.

Whenever—or, if ever—Ronaldo gets the sendoff he so craves, his mother fairly surmised that his standing in Portugal will live on forever.

“It doesn’t matter; he has given so much to Portugal, so he’ll always be there,” Aveiro declared. “He has always been Portugal’s hero. They aren’t valuing him the way they should.”