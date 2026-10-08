Why Are Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi Ending Their International Careers So Differently?

Ever since they finished first and second in the Ballon d’Or vote back in 2008, the careers of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been irrevocably intertwined.

From that moment, a previously unseen breed of superstar ushered in a new age for soccer as they went on to dominate, change and then transcend the sport itself.

Powered by the rise in social media and its rabid, fiercely tribal fanbases, the Messi-Ronaldo era brought forth a fresh obsession with stats, individualism and the GOAT question—keeping the two men locked and linked for all eternity. If you’re reading this then you already have a side in the debate.

For many years, their careers seemed to run parallel in a constant game of one-upmanship. Then things changed.

As of the start of October 2026, Messi has just been given a lavish, tear-filled, highly indulgent send off by Argentina after his 208th and final appearance—complete with a drone-led light show and fireworks in Buenos Aires. Meanwhile, several thousand miles away Ronaldo is locked in a war of words with Portugal manager Jorge Jesus amid a self-imposed exile from the national team.

It’s hard to think of two more contrasting ends for the two greatest players of all time.

Messi’s Grand Farewell

Lionel Messi scored at his farewell party. | Martin Zabala/Xinhua/Getty Images

The September-October international break would hardly have been a key marker in anyone’s calendar at the start of the year, but it could yet go down in history as the moment when both Messi and Ronaldo exited the international soccer stage.

Messi’s last tango had been carefully choreographed since the summer, with the 39-year-old making it clear that the 2026 World Cup would be his last. When Argentina lost in the final to Spain, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) made sure to set up a friendly match specifically to give their departing hero a fitting farewell.

Benin was the chosen opponent, with 85,000 attending the Monumental Stadium to give thanks to Messi, say goodbye and be a part of a moment in soccer history. With the Benin players acting as little more than props on Messi’s big day, the man himself capped a 3–0 win with a late penalty.

It was the dream send off for any player and a grand tribute to a player whose success was not pre-ordained, but someone who earned his legend—overcoming a series of failures with the national team to become a double Copa América winner and world champion.

Messi could’ve played for Spain. He could’ve stayed retired in 2016. In the early years, he left some fans cold. Ultimately, the 39-year-old superstar had to fight for a long time to become beloved by his country, but by the end there was not a dry eye in the house.

Ronaldo’s Implosion

Watching on from the other side of the world, Ronaldo may have wondered: “Why not me?”

After all, only Ronaldo has more international caps and more international goals than Messi in all of

men’s soccer. He has played in as many World Cups as the Argentine, won the European Championship in 2016 and two UEFA Nations League titles.

And yet, instead of being indulged, celebrated and cried over, the 41-year-old is being cast aside. After being left on the bench for the Nations League win over Norway, Ronaldo made the decision to leave the Portugal camp, later releasing an extraordinary statement accusing manager Jesus of breaking his promises.

In one particularly ill-advised segment of the statement was an eight-point plan Ronaldo and others had agreed for Jesus to say at a press conference, which featured the toe-curling wording: “I made a mistake by putting someone of the stature of Pelé or Maradona on to warm up and then not putting him in the game. If it were today I would not do it.”

The full statement—declared as the “purest of truths”—bristles with ego and hurt feelings. Had Messi’s love-in not been running parallel, might Ronaldo’s almighty tantrum have been avoided entirely?

How Does Ronaldo’s Story End?

Ronaldo is beloved by Portugal fans. | Diogo Cardoso/Getty Images

Ronaldo may yet make a comeback.

His teammates will never say a bad word about him and he appears willing to take his medicine over what happened. He is adored as a deity in Portugal for everything he has done, given and continues to represent. The love is there, as it strong as it is for Messi. Both players will be remembered as all-time greats long after they are gone. But the uncomfortable truth is that Ronaldo just isn’t integral to the team’s success anymore—and hasn’t been for some time.

After a full decade as numbers one and two in the Ballon d’Or standings, Ronaldo has not made the podium since 2019, while Messi has pulled away with an overall total of eight awards to five.

Messi’s style—all fleeting movement and supreme intelligence—has aged significantly better than Ronaldo’s reliance on physicality. Where Lionel Scaloni’s Argentina team has been purpose built to fit Messi’s aged genius, while letting him off the hard work, Portugal can’t find a system that squeezes any remaining juice out of Ronaldo.

The contrast in the two players latter years came into sharp focus at the 2022 World Cup as Messi powered Argentina to the title in Qatar, while Ronaldo was benched ahead of the round of 16.

Messi’s last five years have encompassed two Copa América titles and two World Cup finals as part of the most successful Argentina team of all time. Meanwhile, Ronaldo has become a national albatross as the country struggles and fails to move on.

Pushed on to great heights for so long by the greatest individual rivalry in the history of the sport, Ronaldo doesn’t seem to now realize the war is over.

No one has dared to tell him that his powers have waned, that he is not the player he once was and that team is better off without an immobile, erratic finisher now into his fifth decade on this planet. They can’t. He is too powerful, too important for sponsors, the media, the world’s attention. Portugal and Ronaldo have become trapped, and it is hurting both of them.

In benching Ronaldo, Jesus has tried to make a rational soccer decision in an irrational, impossible situation. A clean break is going to be difficult here.

But Ronaldo deserves a big send off in a ridiculous testimonial against an opposition more interested in selfies than goals. He deserves fireworks and drones and tears. He just need to let go of all the rest.

Argentina and Messi got to say the perfect goodbye. Portugal and Ronaldo just don’t seem to know how.