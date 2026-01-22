Dream Transfer: Vitinha to Real Madrid

It is no secret Real Madrid are in desperate need of a game-changing midfielder, and there is no one better in the world than Paris Saint Germain’s Vitinha.

Los Blancos’ defensive shortcomings over the last two years have overshadowed the club’s midfield deficiencies. Not only did Real Madrid bid farewell to Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić in back-to-back seasons, but they also failed to replace either of the legendary players.

After losing their last three finals, the Spanish giants can no longer turn a blind eye to such a glaring hole in their squad, one that can only be filled with a big-name signing. Sure, reports indicate 21-year-old Nico Paz is set to return to the Bernabéu this summer, but the Como standout does not have the experience to be crowned as Kroos’s heir ... at least not yet.

Vitinha, though, has the quality, character and mentality to thrive at the biggest club in the world. The Portugal international would turn a floundering Real Madrid squad into one of the most dangerous teams in Europe, capable of topping both La Liga and the Champions League, if they could facilitate such a difficult—and dream—transfer.

The Best in the World

Vitinha helped PSG claim their first Champions League title last season. | Alex Pantling/UEFA/Getty Images

Modrić said it best: “In my opinion, Vitinha is one of the best, if not the best midfielder. He's great on the ball, he has a phenomenal vision of the game. I really like him as a player.”

The Croatian’s words echo the overwhelming sentiment surrounding the PSG standout. It is not the least bit controversial to crown Vitinha as the best defensive midfielder in the world after he helped the French giants claim a historic quadruple in 2024–25, including their first-ever Champions League title.

The 25-year-old added a handful of individual honors to his trophy cabinet as well for his sensational performances in the midfield. Vitinha came third in the 2025 Ballon d’Or rankings and was named to the 2025 FIFPRO World XI and the 2025 Best FIFA Men’s 11. He also took home the Best Midfielder Award at the 2025 Globe Soccer Awards.

Such prizes came as no surprise given the skill and composure radiating off the No. 6 every time he takes the field. Vitinha dictates the tempo of each and every game, pulling the strings of Luis Enrique’s midfield with poise and calmness on even the grandest of stages. Vitinha’s clinical passing and supreme ball control combined with his intelligence and vision—from deep in his own half or in the final third—make him the maestro Real Madrid are crying out for.

The Missing Piece

Jude Bellingham (left) would only benefit from Vitinha coming to Real Madrid. | Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Real Madrid have superstars all over the pitch. Kylian Mbappé and Vinicius Junior lead the team’s attack, linking up with Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo to find the back of the net with relative ease.

When healthy, Trent Alexander-Arnold commands the right flank, while surprise gem Álvaro Carreras locks down the left. Éder Militão and Antonio Rüdiger, who each have résumés most defenders only dream of, act as the final wall of defense in front of one of the best goalkeepers in the world, Thibaut Courtois.

The midfielders making up Álvaro Arbeloa’s squad, though, pale in comparison. Eduardo Camavinga is inconsistent and struggles to stay fit for long periods of time. Arda Güler is a silky playmaker, but does not have the ability to control a game. Dani Ceballos, meanwhile, only ever sees the pitch against inferior opponents.

Aurélien Tchouaméni is the one standout, but for his defensive skills, not his passing or management or vision. Vitinha would seamlessly carve out his own place in the team and finally give Los Blancos a superstar at every position.

A Player Focused on Team Success

Vitinha is the unselfish player Real Madrid need. | Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Getty Images

Despite all his personal accolades, Vitinha has always made it clear he puts the team above everything else. The Portugal international is selfless on the pitch, always looking to set up one of his teammates or his club for glory.

With so many big names already in Real Madrid’s dressing room, bringing yet another player with a massive ego into the mix is surefire bet for disaster. Former boss Xabi Alonso saw first hand what happens when there are too many ideas and voices and characters at the Bernabéu.

Kroos and Modrić, despite being two of the best to ever play the position, never put themselves in the spotlight. They simply did whatever they could on the pitch to help the team, whether that was feeding the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr or dictating the flow of play for 90 minutes.

Vitinha comes with a similar mindset, one that would not make any waves in the dressing room. The 25-year-old already knows what it means to share the pitch with players like Mbappé, Ronaldo and reigning Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembélé. He knows his role, and executes it to perfection.

Such an unselfish player—with the skill to match—is the exact person Los Blancos would welcome with open arms to the dressing room, knowing Vitinha could fit in both on and off the pitch as the team looks to reclaim the glory of its predecessors.

READ THE LATEST REAL MADRID NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE