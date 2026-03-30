Egypt Team Director Gives Verdict on Mohamed Salah, Lionel Messi MLS Link-Up

Egyptian national team director Ibrahim Hassan has spoken out to discourage a potential move to MLS for departing Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah.

After Salah’s shock exit announcement Tuesday, the rumor mill has been spinning in regards to where the 33-year-old will land next. A move to MLS or the Saudi Pro League has gained the most traction in gossip columns, while a switch to Türkiye to join the likes of Victor Osimhen and Leroy Sané has also been suggested.

Hassan claimed that the trophy-laden Salah, with two Premier League titles and a Champions League title to his name, would be too removed from “the spotlight” if he decided to end his nine-year tenure at Anfield by heading across the pond to the U.S.’s top flight.

“Personally, I would prefer him to ​stay in Europe,” Hassan told On Sports. “I have heard about offers from Paris ​Saint‑Germain, Bayern Munich and clubs in the Italian league.”

What Did Hassan Say About MLS and Lionel Messi?

Lionel Messi’s name will forever be etched in Inter Miami’s history. | Inter Miami, Elsa/Getty Images

“A move to the Major League? He would be far too out of the spotlight,” Hassan said. “You won’t remember Salah any more ​than I remember (Lionel) Messi now, I don’t even try to watch him.”

Hassan’s slight at Messi comes just days after Inter Miami’s announcement that the club’s new stadium, Nu Stadium, will have a tribute to the Argentine legend for his continuing influence over the team and the league as a whole. The Leo Messi Stand will mark the first time an athlete who regularly plays at his home stadium will have a stand named in his honor, according to the club.

Messi has continually sold out huge stadiums across the U.S., most recently the M&T Bank Stadium, home to the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens, when over 72,000 fans came to watch Inter Miami’s 2–1 win against DC United earlier this month. Massive U.S. fanfare aside, Messi has led the Herons to the 2023 Leagues Cup title, the 2024 Supporters’ Shield and the 2025 MLS Cup since his arrival to South Florida in 2023. He is also responsible for the recent surge of superstars coming into the U.S. top flight, including Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets, Rodrigo De Paul and Son Heung-min.

Although Inter Miami are not currently in negotiations to sign Salah, MLS has expressed interest in Salah at the league level. “Mo Salah is one of the great players in the history of the Premier League ... I’d love to see him in our league,” MLS commissioner Don Garber told reporters at the Sports Business Journal conference in Atlanta on Thursday.

Nevertheless, Hassan would still prefer to see Salah in Saudi Arabia, if not remaining in Europe.

“If he does not receive offers from Europe, then ​a move to the ​Saudi league would ⁠be a good option, especially with big names such as Cristiano (Ronaldo),” Hassan added.

Salah is not currently a part of Egypt’s March international window, missing the 4–0 win over Saudi Arabia on Friday. He is, however, set to be the focal point of Egypt’s attack at this summer’s 2026 World Cup.

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS