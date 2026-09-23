Eight World Soccer Stars Who Desperately Need This International Break

A new season means the chance to start fresh for so many, whether that be via a transfer to an alternative environment or the opportunity to work with a different idealist on the touchline.

The 2026–27 season is merely five weeks old, yet the first month of the campaign has dragged on for several high-profile figures. A World Cup summer disrupted preseason, meaning it may take a little while for some to rediscover their very best form.

Those who are suffering at club level are undoubtedly enjoying the respite offered by the FIFA Council, who have altered the international calendar and merged the September and October breaks. Thus, a bumper window beckons, and some could end up playing four times for their country before returning to domestic action next month.

Here are eight soccer stars who sorely needed this international break and will be out to prove a point with their national team.

Florian Wirtz

Wirtz is coming off a modest debut season. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Liverpool supporters are craving this break for Florian Wirtz just as much as the playmaker himself. In fact, serious excitement is percolating around Anfield, knowing that their struggling €117.5 million ($133 million) signing will soon encounter the magic touch of Jürgen Klopp.

A modern-day Reds icon, Klopp turned doubters into believers upon his arrival in 2015, transforming a much-maligned roster into one of Europe’s dominant forces.

He’s previously come to Wirtz’s aid amid heavy scrutiny following his move to Merseyside, which, given the price tag, came with lofty expectations. The 23-year-old has yet to prove why Liverpool paid so much to sign him two summers ago, and his sophomore year is struggling to ignite.

Maybe a couple of weeks with Klopp is all the former Bayer Leverkusen star needs.

Julián Alvarez

The wantaway striker hasn’t scored since his reintegration. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

The Wanda Metropolitano is conducted by Diego Simeone, and the Atlético Madrid manager has struggled to contain his resentful orchestra amid his attempts to reintegrate Julián Alvarez.

Simeone was livid when the Argentinian striker, who publicly declared his desire to join domestic rivals Barcelona in the summer, was greeted with another chorus of boos when he was introduced on the hour mark in Sunday’s Madrid Derby.

Alvarez has brought the hostilities on himself, and you do wonder whether he’ll ever be forgiven by a fervent fanbase. The fact he’s yet to find the back of the net this season hasn’t helped his cause, and the striker can perhaps take solace in knowing that Antoine Griezmann was eventually pardoned for his unsuccessful Catalonian excursion.

Even so, Alvarez is perhaps the most grateful for the extended break. He’ll team up with a tightly knit Argentinian roster and bid farewell to Lionel Messi before returning to the Spanish capital.

Vinícius Júnior

There have been calls for José Mourinho to drop the star Brazilian. | Diego Souto/Getty Images

Vinícius Júnior has committed his long-term future to Real Madrid, but supporters still aren’t happy. In truth, some of the discontent is justified, given the Brazilian’s level of performance at the start of the season.

Questions continue to linger regarding Vinícius Jr’s capacity to co-exist with fellow superstar Kylian Mbappé. The pair have dazzled as a tandem only fleetingly since the Frenchman joined the club, and it’s no coincidence that Madrid haven’t added to their 15 European crowns with these two fronting their attack.

The collective balance remains a big issue, and when Vinícius Jr isn’t producing in the final third, he isn’t offering all that much.

So, this break offers the winger a chance to regroup and spend some time with the manager who got the best out of him in the Spanish capital. Carlo Ancelotti’s Seleção were one of the World Cup’s major disappointments, but Vinícius Jr should have the chance to blow off some steam during this break.

Brazil face Australia twice, as well as the 138th-ranked India.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent has something to prove. | Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press/Getty Images

Trent Alexander-Arnold was one of the World Cup’s most notable omissions, but England boss Thomas Tuchel has welcomed him back into the fold for the UEFA Nations League.

The German is without several of the right backs he took to the summer’s tournament, and has insisted that he views the Real Madrid man as a defender, not a midfielder—for this camp anyway.

With his competitors absent, this is a huge opportunity for Alexander-Arnold to impress not just Tuchel, but José Mourinho, too. The returning Madrid boss has so far preferred summer arrival Denzel Dumfries to the Englishman, who’s been limited to just three starts in all competitions and 292 minutes of action.

It’s time for the 27-year-old to step up.

Jeremie Frimpong

Frimpong has slipped down the pecking order at Liverpool. | Peter Byrne/PA Images/Getty Images

There will be plenty of Scouse intrigue surrounding the Netherlands’ break, with four Reds included in Xavi Hernández’s first Oranje roster. They’ll also be facing Klopp’s Germany in their opening encounter of the 2026–27 Nations League, renewing a historic rivalry.

Based on form, it’s quite remarkable that Jeremie Frimpong, who was left off Ronald Koeman’s World Cup roster, has returned to the fold.

The slight and dynamic fullback has lost his spot in the Liverpool team to center back-by-trade Ronald Araújo, who has provided the right side of the Reds’ defense with greater security than Frimpong since arriving on Merseyside last summer.

Frimpong has stiff competition for minutes with the national team during this break, with Dumfries and Jurriën Timber among Xavi’s other right back options, but he may be considered for a role higher up the pitch, given the lack of right-sided attackers on Xavi’s roster.

Estêvão

Estêvão is regarded as one of Brazil’s next great hopes. | Harvey Murphy/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Estêvão remains Brazil’s next great hope, even if he hasn’t got much of a look in at the start of Xabi Alonso’s reign in west London.

Alonso’s utilization of a 3-4-2-1 means there’s room for just three attackers, and the ’JP Morgan’ triumvirate has proven to be too effective to alter so far. Pedro Neto has settled for wing back duties, but that role doesn’t suit the precocious Brazilian, who’s playing second fiddle at the moment.

It’s worth noting that Estêvão is still working his way back from a grade four hamstring injury that forced him to miss the World Cup—one he could have been a star of.

Given that setback and quiet start to the Premier League season, Estêvão must be chomping at the bit to impress for the national team.

Sandro Tonali

There isn’t a single Spurs player who hasn’t looked forward to this break. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

There’s not a single Tottenham Hotspur player who isn’t looking forward to this break, given how poorly they’ve started the season. The Lilywhites sit bottom of the Premier League table with two points, having scored their first league goals on Matchday 5.

Their 10 new signings worth in excess of $405 million are yet to make a difference, chief among those is club-record addition Sandro Tonali.

The Italian was supposed to help transform Spurs’ engine room alongside fellow newbie Mateus Fernandes, but Roberto De Zerbi’s curious profiling has inhibited his new signings. Fernandes was hooked after 45 minutes in a No. 10 position on Saturday against Aston Villa, and there were plenty of errant Tonali actions that warranted groans from a fatalistic Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tonali isn’t a £100 million ($132 million) midfielder, but he’s certainly better than Spurs supporters have so far been subjected to.

There’s reason to believe things will improve after the break, but for the time being, he’ll enjoy some time away with the returning Roberto Mancini and the Italian national team at the start of a new cycle.

Viktor Gyökeres

Gyökeres needs to find the back of the net. | Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Viktor Gyökeres hasn’t done much of the thing he was signed to do at the start of his second season in north London. In fact, the Swede doesn’t have a single goal to his name in five appearances this term.

It’s not merely his lack of goals that have emerged as a source of concern for Arsenal supporters, who regarded the brutish striker as useful last season but by no means their savior.

Gyökeres is a flat-track bully who cashes in against sorry opponents. Fortunately, there’s scope for Gyökeres to find the back of the net for the first time since June, as Sweden face Romania twice, as well as Bosnia & Herzegovina and Poland, who he scored a hat trick against to fire Graham Potter’s side to North America.