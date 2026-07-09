England Reeling From Huge Suspension Blow for World Cup Knockout Stages

FIFA have confirmed that England defender Jarell Quansah will be banned for not one but two World Cup matches as punishment for his wild lunge against Mexico in the round of 16.

There could be few complaints about Quansah’s red card. Caught out of position, the Bayer Leverkusen fullback raced across to close down Mexico’s Jesús Gallardo, leaping into a tackle which saw his studs go over the ball and onto his opponent’s ankle.

It still needed a VAR review for Alireza Faghani to determine the severity of the incident, which promptly earned Quansah a straight red card in the 54th minute.

“The suspension will be served in the upcoming match(es) of the representative team of England in the FIFA World Cup 2026 and in accordance with art. 69 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code,” a statement from FIFA read. Not only will Quansah sit out Saturday’s quarterfinal against Norway, but he would also be unavailable for a semifinal should England advance.

Why Has Jarell Quansah Been Given a Two-Match Ban?

Jarell Quansah (left) crunched into Jesús Gallardo. | Michael Steele/Getty Images

The complication surrounding all red cards in this tournament arose from FIFA’s decision to suspend the one-match ban handed out to U.S. striker Folarin Balogun. The Monaco forward was unfortunate to get sent off against Bosnia and Herzegovina but appeared to have come to terms with his punishment. However, U.S. Soccer, its wealthy backers and even President Donald Trump intervened to get the ban suspended.

England manager Thomas Tuchel was jokingly asked after the trip to Mexico whether Harry Kane could have a word with Trump on behalf of Quansah. “Maybe, that’s a good starting point,” the German coach smiled.

In reality, it was widely reported that the English Football Association did look into challenging Quansah’s ban only to come up empty handed. As Article 10.5 of the World Cup regulations clearly outlines, a red card automatically incurs a one-match suspension which FIFA can amend at its own discretion. There is no official appeals process but, as Trump discovered, Article 27 offers plenty of wiggle room for world soccer’s governing body.

Quansah’s ban was doubled in duration because he was deemed to have committed “serious foul play,” rather than a less severe offense, such as the accumulation of two yellow cards. The laws of the game defines “serious foul play” as “a tackle or challenge that endangers the safety of an opponent or uses excessive force or brutality.” Quansah’s lunge quite clearly fits that brief.

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Thomas Tuchel’s Selection Headache

Thomas Tuchel is under heavy scrutiny this summer. | Roberto Schmidt/AFP/Getty Images

There was once a time when an entire starting XI of elite English right backs could be made. Now, Tuchel is struggling to find one competent player for that role.

Quansah’s suspension comes while first-choice option Reece James is still battling a hamstring issue. There was hope earlier this week that the Chelsea captain could make his return against Norway, but those expectations were dampened by news of James missing a subsequent training session.

Center back Marc Guéhi is carrying a problem of his own, which could force Ezri Konsa to retain his central position, perhaps alongside John Stones, who came on for the closing stages of the Estadio Azteca heist.

Trevoh Chalobah was hurriedly called up to replace the injured Tino Livramento presumably for moments such as these, but is yet to be trusted with a single minute of action. That leaves Djed Spence as the only natural option for the role, although there have been some (harsh) concerns with his performance levels this summer.

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