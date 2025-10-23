England’s Striker Options—Ranked
There was a time when England’s striker cupboard was overflowing with talent.
Today, the pool isn’t quite as deep—but don’t be fooled: there are still plenty of quality operators fighting for a spot in the Three Lions squad.
From lethal finishers who can punish the tiniest of chances, to hold-up specialists who can orchestrate attacks, and lightning-quick forwards who thrive on getting in behind defences, England boss Thomas Tuchel has plenty of tactical options to choose from.
Here, we’ve ranked England’s very best centre forward options.
5. Dominic Solanke
Dominic Solanke waited seven years between his first England cap in 2017, as a Liverpool youngster, and his second, after joining Tottenham Hotspur for £65 million ($86.6 million).
In between, his journey has been defined by resilience and determination—bouncing back from setbacks and the weight of early “wonder boy” expectations to become one of England’s top forwards.
Solanke plays with the same determination that revived his career: he presses relentlessly, throws himself at everything that comes his way in the box, and uses his imposing frame to bully defenders. He might not be the prettiest striker in the squad, but he’s certainly the toughest and an interesting option for Tuchel when England need a different kind of presence up front.
4. Liam Delap
Liam Delap is a proper old-fashioned centre forward—a fox in the box, always in the right place at the right time, who loves a bit of argy-bargy. Most importantly, he’s a ruthless finisher.
Twelve Premier League goals for a struggling Ipswich Town side that were relegated in 2024–25 earned him a move to Chelsea. His early days at Stamford Bridge, linking up with former Manchester City youngster Cole Palmer, suggest he’ll only get better with quality around him.
That Delap-Palmer connection could very well form a key part of Tuchel’s long-term England plans.
3. Ivan Toney
Ivan Toney may now be plying his trade in Saudi Arabia, but Tuchel has not yet entirely lost faith in the former Brentford forward.
In the Pro League, Toney has been in sensational form—scoring freely and helping Al Ahli lift the AFC Champions League Elite, Asia’s equivalent of Europe’s top club competition.
He may never become a regular starter for his nation, but he is arguably the closest thing England have as a direct Harry Kane replacement in terms of hold-up play and well-rounded creativity. And, as he proved at Euro 2024, his nerveless penalty technique could come in handy at a shootout.
2. Ollie Watkins
Ollie Watkins has been a consistent Premier League goalscorer for years now, hitting double figures in all five of his seasons with Aston Villa, peaking at 19 in 2023–24.
He’s also delivered for England when called upon, most memorably netting the goal that sent the Three Lions to the Euro 2024 final.
Watkins’s pace gives England a distinct, and unique, threat in the final third, and if it weren’t for one certain Bayern Munich striker, he’d likely be leading the line.
1. Harry Kane
Harry Kane remains in a league of his own.
England’s record goalscorer, captain, and most prolific finisher, he’s streets ahead of most strikers worldwide—even if age will inevitably catch up eventually.
Still, Kane is one of the game’s best and Tuchel clearly values him, having worked together at Bayern. While the new manager emphasises pressing high and attacking from the front, Kane’s role at the tip of the spear is untouchable.