Erling Haaland Secures Incredible Surge in 2026 Ballon d’Or Rankings

Erling Haaland’s stellar, goal-filled 2025–26 season for club and country was rewarded with a eighth-place finish in the 2026 Ballon d’Or award rankings.

The Norwegian striker is back in the top 10 of the Ballon d’Or rankings for the fourth time in the last six years. He finished ahead of players such as Jude Bellingham, Vinícius Júnior and Michael Olise. Kylian Mbappé and Harry Kane are the only center forwards ahead of him in the rankings.

Another year, another season in which goals came in bunches for the prolific Haaland. Although Premier League glory evaded Manchester City in 2025–26, Haaland bagged 27 league goals that saw him win the Golden Boot for the third time in four seasons. He was the only current City player among the list of 30 Ballon d’Or finalists.

The 26-year-old striker did help City add two more pieces of silverware to their trophy cabinet, though, conquering the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup in Pep Guardiola’s final season in charge.

But Haaland’s true masterpiece came in the summer. He led Norway to a historic World Cup performance in the nation’s first appearance on the world stage in the 21st century.

Haaland Takes Over the 2026 World Cup

Erling Haaland was the heart of the 2026 World Cup. | Hannah Peters/FIFA/Getty Images

The Norwegian striker scored seven goals, including three in the knockout rounds, to help Norway reach the World Cup quarterfinals. His brace to down five-time champions Brazil in the round of 16 will live on forever in tournament folklore. He stole the show in North America and became a the heart of the 2026 World Cup, thanks to with some simply jaw-dropping performances and his unique, charismatic personality.

In total, Haaland bagged 58 goals and 11 assists in 64 games for club and country in 2025–26. He remains one of the greatest goalscorers of the modern era and was deservedly recognized at the Ballon d’Or awards for the sixth season in a row.

“He’s the best goalscorer in the world, there is no doubt about that,” Norway manager Ståle Solbakken said during the 2026 World Cup, before adding that: “And no, I wouldn't swap him for anyone.”

After a significant drop in the Ballon d’Or rankings a season ago—finishing 26th following a trophy-less 2024–25 season, Haaland is back inside the top 10, returning to his deserved place as one of the world’s best.

Haaland made his maiden appearance in the Ballon d’Or rankings when he finished 11th in 2021 during his Borussia Dortmund days, climbing one spot the following year in the aftermath of his final season in Germany.

Man City won a treble during Haaland’s first season in England, and his sensational debut term under Guardiola likely would’ve seen him win the 2023 Ballon d’Or had Lionel Messi not won the 2022 World Cup. The Norwegian striker still finished runner up in 2023, in what remains his best-ever finish at the Ballon d’Or awards.

Erling Haaland’s stellar, goal-filled 2025–26 season for club and country was rewarded with a eighth-place finish in the 2026 Ballon d’Or award rankings.

The Norwegian striker is back in the top 10 of the Ballon d’Or rankings for the fourth time in the last six years. He finished ahead of players such as Jude Bellingham, Vinícius Júnior and Michael Olise. Kylian Mbappé and Harry Kane are the only center forwards ahead of him in the rankings.

Another year, another season in which goals came in bunches for the prolific Haaland. Although Premier League glory evaded Manchester City in 2025–26, Haaland bagged 27 league goals that saw him win the Golden Boot for the third time in four seasons. He was the only current City player among the list of 30 Ballon d’Or finalists.

The 26-year-old striker did help City add two more pieces of silverware to their trophy cabinet, though, conquering the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup in Pep Guardiola’s final season in charge.

But Haaland’s true masterpiece came in the summer. He led Norway to a historic World Cup performance in the nation’s first appearance on the world stage in the 21st century.

Haaland Takes Over the 2026 World Cup

Erling Haaland was the heart of the 2026 World Cup. | Hannah Peters/FIFA/Getty Images

The Norwegian striker scored seven goals, including three in the knockout rounds, to help Norway reach the World Cup quarterfinals. His brace to down five-time champions Brazil in the round of 16 will live on forever in tournament folklore. He stole the show in North America and became a the heart of the 2026 World Cup, thanks to with some simply jaw-dropping performances and his unique, charismatic personality.

In total, Haaland bagged 58 goals and 11 assists in 64 games for club and country in 2025–26. He remains one of the greatest goalscorers of the modern era and was deservedly recognized at the Ballon d’Or awards for the sixth season in a row.

“He’s the best goalscorer in the world, there is no doubt about that,” Norway manager Ståle Solbakken said during the 2026 World Cup, before adding that: “And no, I wouldn't swap him for anyone.”

After a significant drop in the Ballon d’Or rankings a season ago—finishing 26th following a trophy-less 2024–25 season, Haaland is back inside the top 10, returning to his deserved place as one of the world’s best.

Haaland made his maiden appearance in the Ballon d’Or rankings when he finished 11th in 2021 during his Borussia Dortmund days, climbing one spot the following year in the aftermath of his final season in Germany.

Man City won a treble during Haaland’s first season in England, and his sensational debut term under Guardiola likely would’ve seen him win the 2023 Ballon d’Or had Lionel Messi not won the 2022 World Cup. The Norwegian striker still finished runner up in 2023, in what remains his best-ever finish at the Ballon d’Or awards.