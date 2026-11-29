Liverpool’s winning run comes under threat when they visit local rivals Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Reds have been victorious in each of their past three matches, convincingly beating Crystal Palace, Manchester United and, most recently, Club Brugge. Andoni Iraola’s first experience of the Merseyside derby comes at the perfect juncture, as his players begin to discover their attacking mojo and some much-needed consistency in front of goal.

Everton are out to extinguish their neighbors’ winning streak and recover from Monday’s chastening four-goal defeat to Brentford. The Toffees can move within two points of Liverpool with victory at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, although they were beaten 2–1 by Virgil van Dijk’s 100th-minute winner in the first-ever derby at the venue.

Opta Supercomputer Win Predictor

Liverpool are considered favorites. | Rene Nijhuis/MB Media/Getty Images

Everton have been in relatively decent form—barring the Brentford defeat—but Liverpool are still tipped as the likeliest victors. After winning four of their last five in the Premier League and demolishing 10-man United last weekend, it’s little surprise to see stat experts Opta offer them a 42.7% chance of victory.

The Toffees, who are given a 32% chance of winning, have been strong on their own patch, winning three of five Premier League games at the Hill Dickinson. They’ve also won three of their last four matches home and away in all competitions.

Draws have been commonplace in this fixture, though, with six of the last nine derbies hosted by Everton ending all square. Four of those have been goalless draws—rather worryingly for the neutral—but the others were 2–2 thrillers decided by late goals.

Outcome Likelihood Everton 32.0% Draw 25.4% Liverpool 42.7%

*Data supplied by Opta’s match center.

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Everton vs. Liverpool Score Prediction

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Everton vs. Liverpool often delivers fireworks. | Nick Potts/PA Images/Getty Images

Form tends to fly out of the window on derby day—or so the cliché would have you believe.

Despite Liverpool’s momentum, this will prove a proper test of their attacking credentials, as they will undoubtedly be greeted by a deep-lying, well-organized Everton defense. Moyes has vast experience in this fixture and knows exactly what’s required to frustrate his visitors.

Even without the suspended James Tarkowski in their defense, the Toffees will fancy their chances of nullifying Liverpool’s expensive band of in-form forwards. Before being thrashed by Brentford, they had conceded just 10 times in as many Premier League matches, with only five goals allowed on their own patch.

Liverpool will surely breach their defense at some point, but they must be wary of Everton’s counter-attacking threat. They possess willing and direct runners, as well as one of the league’s most confident forwards in Thierno Barry.

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THREE KEY TALKING POINTS AHEAD OF EVERTON VS. LIVERPOOL

Moyes (left) and Iraola know each other well. | Robin Jones/AFC Bournemouth/Getty Images

• Moyes vs. Iraola: These two managers have faced off five times over the years, with Iraola managing two wins to Moyes’s one. The Spaniard’s Bournemouth won both their away days against Everton over the past two seasons.

• No more Mohamed Salah: This will be Liverpool’s first Premier League Merseyside derby without the Egyptian in their matchday squad since April 2018. Salah always tormented Everton, scoring nine times in 15 games against them—one of which came in this fixture last term. The Reds need a new hero to emerge.

• Head-to-head record: Liverpool have not always enjoyed away days at Everton, but they have seldom tasted defeat in this fixture over the years. In fact, they have lost just twice to the Toffees in the past 16 years.

Prediction: Everton 1–1 Liverpool