The first Merseyside derby of the season arrives on Sunday, with Liverpool making the short journey to the Hill Dickinson Stadium to face Everton.

The ferocious rivalry was won home and away by the Reds last season, including a last-gasp triumph on the road. Virgil van Dijk’s 100th-minute winner secured a 2–1 victory on their first ever trip to Everton’s new home.

Liverpool will be considered favorites for the upcoming derby, especially following 4–0 and 3–0 wins over Manchester United and Club Brugge respectively during the past week. Andoni Iraola’s men are on a three-match winning streak across all competitions, and have risen to fourth in the Premier League table.

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Everton have enjoyed an encouraging start to the campaign themselves, despite Monday night’s dismal 4–0 defeat at Brentford. The Toffees have managed four wins and as many draws from their opening 11 matches, alongside reaching the Carabao Cup quarterfinals.

Here’s how the neighbors could line up at the weekend, as well as the latest injury news.

Everton Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool

David Moyes boasts an entirely healthy roster for Liverpool’s visit, although James Tarkowski will be absent through suspension. The center back was sent off in the Brentford humiliation, and will serve the first match of his three-game ban this weekend.

Michael Keane will come into the defense, partnering Jarrad Branthwaite. There’s competition between Merlin Röhl and Jake O’Brien at right back, but the former might be favored for extra mobility against Rio Ngumoha.

Jack Grealish returned to the fold against Brentford following his disciplinary issues, and featured for the entirety of the second half. Whether he will start against Liverpool remains to be seen.

Thierno Barry is the man Liverpool must watch closely. The in-form striker has been involved in six of Everton’s last seven league goals.

Everton predicted lineup vs. Liverpool (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Röhl, Keane, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Armstrong, Garner; Dibling, Dewsbury-Hall, George; Barry.

Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Everton

Iraola will be envious of Everton’s empty treatment room, with the injuries piling up at Anfield. Victor Muñoz was the latest casualty, suffering a nasty-looking knee problem in the win over Club Brugge, but he has a chance of playing in his first Merseyside derby.

Liverpool were already without Dutch duo Ryan Gravenberch and Cody Gakpo in Belgium, and the latter has been ruled out again. Gravenberch, who scored and assisted in the home victory over Everton last season, is a significant doubt but has a slim chance of featuring.

Giovanni Leoni and Conor Bradley have now returned to team training after long-term injuries, but they’re still some way off making their competitive comebacks. Hugo Ekitiké, meanwhile, is still sidelined with a ruptured Achilles.

Ngumoha, Alexis Mac Allister and Van Dijk will all be restored to the starting XI after only being used as substitutes in the Champions League. Ngumoha will be seeking to follow up his sensational display against Man Utd last weekend, during which he grabbed two goal involvements and became the youngest scorer in the fixture’s Premier League history.

Liverpool will also be hopeful of encouraging displays from in-form duo Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz. They were both on the scoresheet in Bruges, while the German playmaker now has six goals in his last five matches for club and country.

Liverpool predicted lineup vs. Everton (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Araújo, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Ngumoha, Wirtz, Barcola; Isak.

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