Five Burning Questions Looming Over Real Madrid’s 2026–27 Season

Real Madrid are just a few days away from kicking off their 2026–27 season, and there are many unknowns attached to the biggest club in the world under the divisive and unpredictable José Mourinho.

Los Blancos have been on a downward spiral over the last two years, headlined by their failure to win a major trophy in back-to-back seasons. They also have gone through three managers, a dressing room civil war and several injury crises that overshadowed even the team’s biggest problems on the pitch.

A clean slate beckons this season, one that promises either a return to glory or complete chaos. There is rarely an in-between at the Bernabéu, where every success is celebrated tenfold and every failure is condemned by millions of fans across the globe.

There is hope throughout the Spanish capital that 2026–27 can be the campaign that gets Real Madrid back to their near-impossible standards, but only if Mourinho and his players can find solutions to various questions.

Will Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr Finally Get It Right?

Kylian Mbappé (left) and Vinícius Júnior have struggled with chemistry. | Stuart Franklin/UEFA/Getty Images

Not much has gone right at Real Madrid since Kylian Mbappé joined the 15-time European champions ahead of the 2024–25 season. Despite scoring 86 goals in 103 appearances, the Frenchman has struggled to seamlessly fit himself into the team’s attack.

Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior have lacked chemistry playing alongside one another over the last two seasons. The two like to occupy the same spaces on the left wing, leaving a giant hole at the center of Los Blancos’ attack. They also have a habit of trying to do everything on their own, while the other waits for service that never comes.

In fact, the attack typically flows better when Mbappé or Vinícius Jr play without the other. There have been bright spots, of course, when the two share the pitch, but they are few and far between.

If Real Madrid want to claim a major trophy in 2026–27, they need their two superstar forwards to finally get on the same page.

Will Mourinho Clash With His Ego-Ruled Dressing Room?

José Mourinho (left) is tasked with righting a sinking ship in the Spanish capital. | David Balogh/Getty Images

Mourinho’s return to the Bernabéu promises fireworks. The manager previously spent three years with Real Madrid from 2010 to 2013 and by the time he left, he had public falling outs with Iker Casillas, Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.

Now, the “Special One” is back with a dressing room once again ruled by egos—and this time, the players have a history of tense and sometimes even physical confrontations with one another. Throwing a character like Mourinho into an already combustible environment could be a recipe for disaster.

So far, the new boss is settling in nicely with his players. Jude Bellingham called working with Mourinho “a dream” and Mbappé expressed how “positive” it is to have a manager who “knows how to win.”

But it remains to be seen how all the big names, big egos and big personalities will coexist once the pressure intensifies with La Liga, Champions League, Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup matches thrown into the equation.

What Is the Answer to Real Madrid’s Midfield Woes?

Bernardo Silva could help fill the Rodri void at Real Madrid. | Hesham Elsherif/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Real Madrid have needed to sign a deep-lying playmaker since Toni Kroos retired in the summer of 2024. Yet the club has failed to do so in the ensuing transfer windows, instead focusing on bringing in defensive and attacking reinforcements.

As a result, Los Blancos have struggled to control games and break down low blocks. The likes of Federico Valverde, Aurélien Tchouaméni and Eduardo Camavinga too often maintain possession with no intent to push forward, passing the ball sideways and backwards more often than not.

The arrival of Rodri could have drastically improved the team’s midfield composition, but the newly crowned World Cup winner chose Barcelona instead. Real Madrid now only have his former Manchester City teammate Bernardo Silva as a new face in the midfield this summer.

The pressure will be on Silva to potentially get a struggling engine room back on track, but Mourinho could also look to deploy Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield should the team lack a creative spark.

How Will New Signings Handle the Pressure?

Yan Diomande came with a record-breaking price tag. | Hesham Elsherif/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Along with Silva, Real Madrid welcomed Marc Cucurella, Yan Diomande, Denzel Dumfries, Ibrahima Konaté and Carlos Espí to the Spanish capital this summer. Cucurella is expected to man the left flank, while Diomande commands the right wing. Konaté, meanwhile, could start at center back while Éder Militão is injured.

The presumed starters could make all the difference for a team desperate to steal the Spanish crown from Barcelona. All three positions have been problem positions for the 15-time European champions over the last two seasons—and now the answers are here.

It will be on the players to rise to the occasion of the new crest on their shirts. The pressure will especially be on 19-year-old Diomande, who joined the club from RB Leipzig in a deal worth up to a record-breaking $161.6 million (€140 million).

Real Madrid are expecting big things from the speedy winger, and likely won’t be very patient waiting for results.

Will Real Madrid Return to Glory?

Vinícius Júnior and Real Madrid would love nothing more than to win a 16th Champions League title. | Michael Regan/UEFA/Getty Images

The one true burning question at the forefront of every Madridista’s mind across the globe is whether the team will lift silverware in 2026–27. Sure, it’s only been two seasons since Los Blancos won La Liga, the Champions League and the Spanish Super Cup.

But at Real Madrid, that is two seasons too long. Trophies are expected. Trophies are mandatory. Trophies are simply nonnegotiable.

The only way to stop the boos at the Bernabéu is to bring home silverware. The quest to dethrone Barcelona begins on Saturday at Espanyol for Mourinho’s men.