Five Candidates to Be First Manager Fired in the 2026–27 Premier League

The cut-throat nature of the Premier League means it’s only a matter of time before the first manager is marched to the metaphorical guillotine.

There were 11 managers fired during a tumultuous 2025–26 campaign in England’s top flight, two of which had already been dismissed by the time October rolled around.

While no manager has yet been canned this campaign, the vultures are already circling above Premier League touchlines up and down the country.

The opening weeks of the new season have been arduous for a number of the division’s tacticians, who now have a point to prove when club soccer returns next month.

So, with that in mind, here are the five Premier League managers most at risk of being fired first.

Roberto De Zerbi

Tottenham Hotspur are already in crisis. | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images.

There’s no prizes for guessing the manager most likely to be given his marching orders before any of his peers. After saving Tottenham Hotspur from relegation in unspectacular fashion last season, even a gargantuan summer transfer spend has been unable to help Roberto De Zerbi steer the ship clear of choppy waters.

As was the case last term, Spurs have underwhelmed in every department. Their defense has proved porous, their expensively assembled midfield too weak and their forward line toothless.

Those malfunctions have resulted in Tottenham trailing the Premier League table at the international break, after amassing just two points from their opening five matches. Goalless draws with Nottingham Forest and Everton have been sandwiched in between dismal defeats to Brentford, Newcastle United and Aston Villa. Oh, and they’re already out of the Carabao Cup.

Naturally, De Zerbi has been criticized for his inability to inspire a positive change in north London, especially with $424 million spent on new faces. The Italian is renowned for his combustibility and the increasing pressure is certain to test his patience—as well as Tottenham’s.

Spurs sacked two managers during their disastrous 2025–26 campaign and have grown accustomed to pulling the trigger without caution. De Zerbi is already in the crosshairs.

Michael Carrick

It’s been a disappointing first month for Man Utd. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

After masterminding Manchester United’s resurgence as interim manager last season, Michael Carrick earned himself a permanent position in the hot seat, and deservedly secured an abundance of good-will from the club’s decision-makers, players and, perhaps most crucially, supporters.

But the beginning of his first full season in charge has served as a reality check. United have regressed during the opening weeks, with thumping home wins over Ipswich Town and Sabah FK hardly glossing over some truly dire displays in defeats to Hull City, Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Carrick hasn’t been aided by the club’s recruitment department, who neglected to bolster the defense or attack when reinventing a tired midfield. Plus, United have often been reluctant to part ways with managers prematurely, even during miserable spells for the likes of Ole Gunnar Solsjkær, Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim.

However, with the good-will toward Carrick slowly dissipating already, a continuation of their alarming early season form will slide him closer to the chopping block. The former United midfielder doesn’t have an extensive managerial portfolio or distinct philosophy which could help allay fears, meaning results must improve rapidly if he wants to dodge the sack.

Álvaro Arbeloa

Fulham are yet to win in the Premier League under Álvaro Arbeloa. | Pedro Porru/MB Media/Getty Images

Álvaro Arbeloa was an unorthodox replacement for Marco Silva at Fulham. The now Benfica manager had regularly over-performed in west London, ensuring stability and the odd scalp despite the club’s lack of genuine ambition. Turning to Arbeloa marked a seismic risk—one that could well backfire in the very near future.

The Spaniard’s temporary, strange and ultimately unsuccessful five months as Real Madrid manager hardly inspired confidence in the decision, even if he’s been able to lean on his connections in Spain’s capital to improve Fulham’s roster.

Three Premier League defeats on the spin immediately raised alarm bells, with some comical defending culpable for two of those losses at the hands of Chelsea and Crystal Palace. While he’s clawed back some faith from Fulham fans following draws with Liverpool and Manchester United, his position remains somewhat precarious.

Arbeloa deserves the time to correct the early mistakes of his reign, but Premier League clubs are hardly known for their patience. It’s perfectly conceivable that Fulham make a managerial change before the end of the calendar year.

Pierre Sage

Pierre Sage has made an unspectacular start in England. | Sebastian Frej/Getty Images

Despite guiding Crystal Palace to FA Cup, Community Shield and Conference League titles, Oliver Glasner’s departure at the end of last season left a sour taste. The Austrian’s subsequent decision to join Nottingham Forest—rather than one of Europe’s bigger clubs—only added to the confusion and frustration among the Selhurst Park faithful.

No matter the manner of Glasner’s exit, though, he’s set an incredibly high bar—one that new manager Pierre Sage will struggle to reach or surpass.

The Frenchman worked miracles during his year with Lens in his homeland, winning them their first-ever Coupe de France title and guiding them through a title race with Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1. But those achievements will mean very little to his Palace prospects if results and performances don’t improve from the opening weeks of his reign in south London.

The chaotic 3–2 win at Fulham remains the only Premier League victory thus far, with only Chelsea (12) having conceded more goals than the Eagles (11). Palace’s presence in the Europa League will only stretch a threadbare squad further as the season progresses.

Off the field, there have already been reports of a dressing room fallout, as well as rising tensions between Sage and the board following an unremarkable summer transfer window.

Frank Lampard

Coventry City have lost four of their first five league matches. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images.

Frank Lampard has rebuilt his reputation at Coventry City after some difficult spells as Chelsea and Everton manager. After swallowing his pride and accepting a return to the Championship, he propelled the Sky Blues back into the Premier League for the first time in 25 years courtesy of an exceptional title-winning campaign.

As a result, Coventry will be reluctant to part ways with Lampard, no matter what happens this season. He deserves time and support as he attempts to steer Coventry to survival in the world’s most competitive division.

However, even following the recent 1–0 win at Nottingham Forest, the pressure is already mounting. Lampard has overseen four defeats in five Premier League matches, during which his side has scored just once and conceded 10 times. Unsurprisingly, they’re currently in the bottom three.

The fixture list has been tough on Coventry early in the campaign and their upcoming schedule looks much more palatable. They have a glorious chance to build on their victory at Forest and put some more points on the board before the next international period.

But the Premier League is merciless—something Lampard knows all too well. If results don’t improve swiftly, Coventry might be forced into a managerial change.