Five Reasons Why Lionel Messi Should Win the Ballon d’Or

And the Ballon d’Or goes to ... Lionel Messi.

We’ve heard those famous words uttered no fewer than eight times already. Messi has redefined the meaning of the Ballon d’Or and is synonymous with the greatest individual prize in soccer. Many felt his European exit in 2023 would end his association with the award, but evidently, that is not the case.

It has been three years since Messi got his hands on the Ballon d’Or, but he’s right back in the running again this year after a glorious 2026 that has reminded even his fiercest critics exactly why he is considered arguably the greatest player in history.

There are some big names chasing this year’s prize, but Messi has a strong case for his ninth Ballon d’Or.

World Cup Resurgence

Messi ran the show at the World Cup | Torbjorn Tande/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Performing on the biggest stage is a massive part of the criteria for the Ballon d’Or, and nobody can argue against Messi’s success in that regard.

Those that had perhaps taken somewhat of a back seat following Messi since his MLS switch were swiftly reminded that this guy is still superhuman at the World Cup. He bagged eight goals on the global stage and added a further four assists, contributing to at least one goal in every single game apart from the final. That is unbelievable.

Argentina’s fall in the final meant Messi only walked away from the World Cup with the Silver Ball, but had his team won the whole thing, Rodri’s Golden Ball would undoubtedly be sat in Messi’s trophy cabinet now.

Outperforming Rivals at World Cup

Messi’s Argentina saw off Harry Kane’s England. | Richard Pelham/Getty Images

It’s not just that Messi was great at the World Cup. We cannot ignore how much better he was this summer than the vast majority of those in the running for the award.

Harry Kane scored six goals and blanked for England in the quarterfinals and semifinals. Lamine Yamal only scored once for Spain. Only Kylian Mbappé can compete with Messi in this regard, and two of his goals this summer came in the inconsequential third-place playoff.

Messi rose right to the top this summer, leading by example with more eyes on our sport than ever before. That cannot be undervalued.

Confirmed Shortlists

Timeless Brilliance

Messi turned 39 during the World Cup. | Chris Arjoon/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The narrative surrounding Messi’s journey with the international team this summer made it hard to forget the fact he is in the twilight of his career, but if you did manage to ignore that talk and simply enjoyed what he was offering up on the pitch, you’d be forgiven for overlooking the fact he has just turned 39.

At 39, most players have already called time on their careers. Those still playing have almost certainly dropped their levels, begrudgingly accepting the fact they simply cannot keep up with the youngsters running today’s game. Not Messi.

Nobody has ever been as good at 39 years of age as Messi is right now, and it’s not even close. He ran the show at the World Cup in a period of his career in which he should have been watching from home in a comfy pair of slippers. Messi’s Ballon d’Or wins have all been built on making us question logic and reality, and he is still forcing those conversations to this day.

MLS Impact

MLS is a better place with Messi around. | Chris Arjoon/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

We can talk all day about Messi’s on-field brilliance, but the reality is the Ballon d’Or is not only decided by that. Voters are also asked to consider each nominee’s wider impact on the sport.

As far as MLS goes, nobody has ever been more influential on the league than Messi who, without disrespecting the rest of the league, has brought unparalleled attention to the entire sport of soccer in the U.S. and elevated the sport across the entire country.

Let’s go one step further. Has anyone ever done more for a single league than Messi has with MLS? Soccer, as a sport, feels like it reaches a better place each and every year thanks to the diminutive Argentine.

Backing From Soccer World

Those close to Messi are backing him for success. | Rob Newell - CameraSport/Getty Images

The award is voted on by journalists, but if it was decided by a jury of his peers, Messi would seemingly run home with the Ballon d’Or.

“The Ballon d’Or should go to Leo Messi,” Argentina teammate Cristian Romero argued. “Until he retires, that is clear.

“Putting aside what he is as a player and what he has achieved throughout his career, he is still the best in the world. What makes him even greater is that I have shared a dressing room with him, and he possesses a humility that very few have. Those things make him stand out.”

Another international comrade, Alexis Mac Allister of Liverpool, followed suit: “He had an incredible World Cup and I don't see why he shouldn’t be awarded it.”

“When you see him do things like this, when you see him have the World Cup that he’s had, there is no one at 39 that’s doing that, and doing it at that level,” said Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham. “He deserves to be considered for the Ballon d’Or. In my opinion, he should win it.”

Finally, Atlético Madrid manager Diego Simeone, who has watched Mbappé and Yamal close up in La Liga this year, was left in no doubt about Messi’s credentials.

“Messi, without a doubt,” Simeone revealed as his pick for the prize. “After the World Cup he had, at the age he is, no doubt at all. Messi.”