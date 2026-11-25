Liverpool star Florian Wirtz has admitted his time working with former Reds boss Jürgen Klopp in the German national team has helped him rediscover his best form.

The £117.5 million ($157 million) signing had a disappointing debut year with Liverpool but has really elevated his game this year. His return of three goals and six assists have been backed up by some incredible chance creation statistics that are much closer to the sort of form Wirtz showed with Bayer Leverkusen before his 2025 transfer.

While new Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola has played a big role in that, Wirtz admitted his time away with Klopp has given him a new perspective on things.

“Jürgen and I always speak about Liverpool when we have the time to do so,” he revealed. “He had a great time here. He stayed here the most in his career and he tells me all the time that he loved it. The people love him too.

“He tries to give me some advice to be successful because he knows how it’s done. It is really good for me that he knows a lot about this club. He gives me good advice. Small things, private things. He has experienced it.”

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Wirtz Speaks on Iraola Impact

Andoni Iraola (right) has also played a huge role. | Richard Martin-Roberts - CameraSport/Getty Images

The chance to work under Klopp, who spent nine years in the dugout at Liverpool between 2015 and 2024, is an obvious advantage for any player looking to make it at Anfield, but Wirtz did not ignore the impact of his current manager at club level.

"I am really enjoying playing under [Iraola],” Wirtz added. “He is a really good coach. He has shown that his whole career as a manager. He is bringing me back into the place where I was maybe two years ago where I played really good football.

“I can feel that he gives me confidence and I am really happy about that. I am just trying to give him back what he gives me. In the last few games I got a lot of goal contributions and I think you could say that I am in the best form since I arrived.”

It is not just tactics that have helped Wirtz improve. He confessed that a natural adaptation to the Premier League, which has brought some added physicality, has made things feel far easier this season.

“I cannot really say that I have changed much,” he explained. “I think that I have become a bit better on a physical level. I also started to know better the English league and I am feeling very good.

“I know that offensive players get judged by numbers but for me it’s just about the success of the team. If I see a teammate in a better position I give them the ball and I hope they also do that with me.

“I always believed in myself so I never got too annoyed (with criticism). I knew my qualities and I know them now.”