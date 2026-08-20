Four Burning Questions Ahead of Barcelona’s 2026–27 Season

Barcelona’s La Liga title defense kicks off at the weekend, but the reigning Spanish champions have a mountain to climb if they want to make it three league titles in a row.

Ever since Hansi Flick arrived in Catalonia, Barcelona have dominated the Spanish top-flight. The German boss took a largely unproven, young squad and made them into back-to-back La Liga champions, while also collecting two Spanish Super Cups and a Copa del Rey title along the way.

Such domestic success makes Flick’s men the favorites to defend their status as the best team in Spain. Except an up-and-down summer transfer window leaves the Catalans with a few questions looming ahead of the 2026–27 season.

To make matters worse, some questions have a hard deadline that gets closer and closer with each passing day, leaving Barcelona racing against the clock to solve key issues.

Who Will Start at Striker?

Raphinha (left) and Lamine Yamal are missing a striker to complete their attack. | David Ramirez/Soccrates/Getty Images

It’s a question that has dominated Barcelona’s entire summer. The club bid farewell to Robert Lewandowski at the end of the 2025–26 season and then lost Ferran Torres to Paris Saint-Germain.

Now without a first-team center forward in his ranks, Flick has to get creative. The push for Julián Alvarez seems fruitless at this point, and potential alternative Lautaro Martínez is reportedly not for sale.

New signings Anthony Gordon or Karim Adeyemi might have to lead the line despite their talents out wide. Raphinha or even Lamine Yamal could also line up as a false nine, though neither option is a long-term solution.

Flick could also put his trust in 18-year-old Hamza Abdelkarim after the striker bagged four goals this preseason, but his future likely remains with Barcelona Atlètic, the club’s reserve team.

All eyes will be on Flick’s XI come Sunday’s bout with Elche. The manager’s decision could paint the picture for the rest of the season should the team fail to sign a striker by Deadline Day.

Is Rodri the Key to Champions League Success?

Rodri is now a Barcelona player until 2030. | Lluis Gene/AFP/Getty Images

Barcelona made waves this summer when they hijacked Rodri from Real Madrid. The Catalans locked down the newly crowned World Cup winner until 2030 in a deal worth up to $87.8 million (€76.5 million).

Bringing Rodri into an already stacked engine room makes Spain’s best midfield even more deadly. The former Manchester City standout is the best No. 6 in the world and now gets to play alongside Pedri, who will have the ultimate freedom to roam with Rodri playing as the team’s anchor.

Barcelona likely didn’t need to bring Rodri on board to top La Liga again; they already did so the last two seasons without the Spain international. But he could make all the difference when it comes to finally getting over the line in Europe.

The defending Spanish champions have not made a Champions League final since 2014–15, a streak Rodri’s brilliance could help break—if he stays healthy.

When Will New Signings Be Registered?

Anthony Gordon is signed but not registered. | Josep LAGO/AFP/Getty Images

It feels like déjà vu spending another summer transfer window talking about when Barcelona will register their new signings. The Catalans have yet to officially get Rodri, Gordon, Adeyemi and João Cancelo on the books despite the season kicking off in just a few days.

Another repeat of the Dani Olmo predicament from two years ago would be a disaster for the Catalans. It took weeks and an injury to Andreas Christensen to finally get Olmo cleared to play in La Liga.

Reports out of Spain indicate Barcelona should have little trouble getting Rodri, Gordon and Adeyemi registered before Sunday’s league opener now that the club is back in accordance with La Liga’s 1:1 spending rules. Cancelo, though, could potentially take a bit more time.

Until the paperwork is all filed and confirmed, fans will wait on bated breath for the new faces to officially become available for selection.

Can Barcelona Defend Their La Liga Title ... Again?

Barcelona topped Spain in back-to-back seasons. | David Ramos/Getty Images

Barcelona successfully dethroned Real Madrid back in 2024–25 and kept hold of the Spanish crown in 2025–26. Last season’s La Liga triumph was hardly ever in doubt once the calendar flipped to 2026; the Catalans only dropped points in four games in the new year, and two came after they had already sealed the league.

Now, Flick’s men are eyeing a third consecutive La Liga title. The last time any club managed such a feat came 15 years ago. Barcelona topped the Spanish top-flight in 2008–09, 2009–10 and 2010–11.

The achievement, which came with Pep Guardiola at the helm, is the only time any club managed to secure a La Liga three-peat in the 21st century.

History is not on the Catalans’ side, but Flick’s men have a habit of rewriting the record books.