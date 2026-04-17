Four Enticing Buyback Clauses Real Madrid Can Trigger This Summer

Few youngsters depart Real Madrid’s famed Bernabéu without the safety net of a buy-back clause being inserted into the deal.

La Fábrica produces such an abundance of talent that many youngsters are inevitably forced to look elsewhere for their big break, but Madrid are unwilling to sanction exits without the ability to bring those talents back to Spain’s capital—should they flourish further afield.

Buyback clauses allow Los Blancos to re-sign their academy graduates for fixed, cut-price fees—a strategy that has brought them great success previously. At the end of the current campaign, they have decisions to make on another band of youngsters recently sold.

Here are the four Madrid could end up picking up the phone to.

Nico Paz

Nico Paz has lit up Serie A with Como. | Giuseppe Cottini/Getty Images

Nico Paz had made quite the impression at Madrid prior to joining Italian up-and-comers Como two summers ago. Some eye-catching displays for Real Madrid Castilla earned him four first-team appearances, during which he scored and offered enough potential to convince Cesc Fàbregas of his value.

Fàbregas’s faith in the versatile forward, who is comfortable playing as an attacking midfielder or right winger, was swiftly rewarded. Key to Como’s ascent, Paz produced 14 goal contributions in his debut season in Italy, a tally already surpassed by the 21-year-old this term as he helps propel the Serie A side towards Champions League qualification.

Paz’s artistry and technical class has shone through and such consistently impressive displays have earned him six Argentina caps to date—and very possibly a spot in Lionel Scaloni’s World Cup squad.

Naturally, the chance to re-sign Paz for just $12.5 million (€10.6 million) this summer will likely prove too good to ignore, even with Madrid already possessing the likes of Jude Bellingham and Arda Güler as No.10 options. Considering Premier League clubs have been linked with the forward for approximately five times that sum, it’s a no-brainer for Los Blancos, even if he’s swiftly sold for a bumper profit.

Jacobo Ramón

Jacobo Ramón is another to have thrived at Como. | Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

Como has also proven a fruitful environment for another former Madrid talent, Jacobo Ramón. The center back featured just six times for Los Blancos before being shipped off to Italy at the beginning of the current campaign, where the Spaniard has flourished as he seeks to make good on his potential.

Ramón has made 31 appearances in all competitions for the high-flying Como, impressing with his physicality, aerial prowess and distribution—attributes that could tempt Madrid to re-sign him for an enticing $9.4 million this summer.

The 21-year-old would not be an immediate starter for Madrid by any means, but could provide excellent cover in a defense short on options and consistently decimated by injury issues. David Alaba is certain to leave the Bernabéu this summer, Antonio Rüdiger could join him in departing and Éder Militão’s injury record makes him an unreliable option.

Madrid could do much worse than recapturing Ramón to bolster their backline.

Victor Muñoz

Víctor Muñoz has impressed at Osasuna. | Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Victor Muñoz is another academy graduate offered few opportunities at Madrid, which is hardly surprising given he’s naturally a left winger. Competing with the likes of Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappé and Rodrygo for a position in the forward line was always going to end in an exit to pursue greater game time.

Osasuna came calling for the talented 22-year-old, who has enjoyed a breakout season with the Spanish side. Seven La Liga goal involvements and consistently eye-catching displays on the flank even earned him his first Spain caps during the recent March internationals, with Muñoz scoring on debut against Serbia.

Muñoz would face familiar issues should he return to Madrid for just $10.6 million at the end of the campaign, minutes proving difficult to come by no matter the manager next term, but Barcelona’s reported transfer interest in the youngster could force Los Blancos into action.

The best thing for Muñoz’s career, however, is almost certainly to continue his development in Pamplona.

Chema Andrés

Chema moved to Germany last summer. | Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images

Chema Andrés is another filed under the category of needing more time to develop away from Madrid. The 20-year-old defensive midfielder joined Stuttgart last summer and has enjoyed a stellar debut season in the Bundesliga, showcasing the potential that has seen him previously compared to Ballon d’Or winner Rodri.

Chema has not been a regular starter for Stuttgart, but has racked up 34 appearances already at the base of their midfield. The Spaniard has generally impressed when called upon, even if his game requires fine-tuning to earn a permanent promotion into the German side’s starting XI.

$15.3 million would see Chema move back to the Bernabéu in 2026—that fee rising to $18.9 million next year—and the midfielder has admitted that he would be “delighted to return to Madrid” in the future, firmly placing the ball in the court of his former employers.

The Spain U-21 international would benefit from another year at Stuttgart at the very least, but continuing his development in Madrid is certainly an appealing option for both the club and the player.

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