Frenkie de Jong Injury: Progress, Potential Return Date From Knee Injury

Barcelona’s record-breaking start to the 2026–27 season has come in the absence of Frenkie de Jong, who’s been sidelined since the World Cup with a knee injury. But it his absence from the team may be close to ending with a November return reportedly eyed.

While an integral part of the Blaugrana when fit and available, De Jong has endured his fair share of difficulties in Catalonia, including several major fitness setbacks, after arriving from Ajax in 2019. The Dutchman missed much of the 2023–24 campaign because of a lingering ankle issue and a chunk of last season due to a hamstring complaint.

He’s yet to take to the field this term, with Hansi Flick’s side perfect across all competitions and utterly rampant in attack. De Jong is still some way from making his first appearance after sustaining a knee injury at the World Cup, which worsened after the Dutch medical staff encouraged the midfielder to play through the discomfort.

What Injury Does Frenkie de Jong Have?

De Jong returned to Catalonia with an MCL tear in his right knee, angering Barcelona and reportedly sparking tension between club and player when he opted against surgery in favor of a more conservative recovery plan.

The fact De Jong is still sidelined suggests the tear was relatively serious, as the injury can be overcome in a matter of weeks if the sprain or damage is minor.

As it is, Barcelona have not missed De Jong this season—certainly not in an attacking sense. They have dismantled all that have stepped before them in La Liga, winning seven games out of seven while scoring 31 goals (averaging a ridiculous 4.43 goals per game.) Feyenoord were also seen off convincingly in the Champions League, with another five goals chalked up by the Catalan giants.

When Will Frenkie de Jong Return From Injury?

De Jong is expected to be sidelined throughout October. | Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Barcelona had questioned the route taken by De Jong, but Spanish publication AS states that the player has been encouraged by the results of his recovery so far, leading to a more optimistic stance from the club.

The midfielder is expected to take the next step in his recovery during the international break, with a return to partial team training pencilled in for Monday, Oct 5. De Jong could train with the entire group later next week, ahead of Barcelona’s La Liga clash against Getafe on Oct. 10.

However, Barça have no intention of rushing the Dutchman back onto the field. He’s been sidelined for two and a half months since the extent of his knee injury became clear, and the midfielder will spend weeks on the training field working his way back to full fitness.

As a result, De Jong is expected to be sidelined for the entirety of October, meaning he’ll miss at least five more games, including El Clásico on Oct. 25. Barça also travel to Paris Saint-Germain on Matchday 3 of the Champions League.

The La Liga clash against Alavés on Nov. 1 therefore will be the first opportunity for De Jong to make his first appearance of the season.

The Games Frenkie de Jong Will Miss After International Break

Date Fixture Competition Saturday, Oct. 10 Getafe (H) La Liga Tuesday, Oct. 13 Galatasaray (A) Champions League Saturday, Oct. 17 Real Betis (A) La Liga Tuesday, Oct. 20 PSG (A) Champions League Sunday, Oct. 25 Real Madrid (H) La Liga

Where Frenkie de Jong Fits Into Barcelona’s Stacked Midfield

Rodri joined the club after the World Cup. | Ed Sykes/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

De Jong’s injury undoubtedly encouraged Barcelona to pursue Rodri after the Spaniard’s stellar World Cup, and the former Manchester City enforcer has unsurprisingly settled right in at Camp Nou.

Even without Rodri, Barça were in a good place to cope with De Jong’s injury. Pedri was excellent for much of 2025–26, Gavi has worked his way back to full fitness, while Marc Bernal has looked more than comfortable at the highest level since his integration from La Masia.

Some have questioned whether Rodri and Pedri get the best out of one another when they work in tandem, despite their individual brilliance, so there may be an opportunity for De Jong, once he’s back in action, to develop a prosperous relationship with the new arrival at the base of Flick’s midfield.

The sheer volume of games Barcelona will play this season, with deep runs across the board expected, means that Flick will count on De Jong hugely. The Dutchman donned the captain’s armband at times last season, and while the Barcelona boss wasn’t pleased with how De Jong managed his injury at the World Cup, he said at the start of the new season that he maintains an "excellent" relationship with the 29-year-old.

“For me, he’s an important player because he has immense quality and can contribute a great deal to the team," Flick also noted.