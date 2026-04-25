Getafe vs. Barcelona: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Barcelona are aiming to make it nine La Liga wins in a row when they visit the always uncomfortable Getafe on Saturday afternoon.

It wasn’t pretty but Barcelona defeated Celta Vigo 1–0 midweek to restore a nine-point lead over Real Madrid in the title race. With just six games remaining in the season, Barça are within touching distance of consecutive league titles.

But the job is not done yet and the trip Getafe has all the makings of a potential upset. José Bordalás’s organized, gritty and unmistakably mischievous defensive side is in the thick of the race for European competitions, and they grow even stronger at the Estadio Coliseum.

The sensible absence of the injured Lamine Yamal further complicates matters for Hansi Flick’s men, who’ll have to wrap-up the league title without their best player. Getafe represents the first major test the Yamal-less Catalans must bypass to get ever-closer to their 29th La Liga crown.

Getafe vs. Barcelona Score Prediction

Blaugrana Winning Streak Ends at Uncomfortable Ground

It could be a very frustrating match for Barcelona. | Maria Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images

There’s no question that Yamal’s injury will have damaged the morale inside Barcelona’s dressing room, but there’s no time to dwell on his absence with a title on the line. Flick’s side still have the edge in individual quality, but Getafe’s strength comes from the sum of their parts, and they’re experts in frustrating more powerful rivals.

It will be a true test of patience for Barcelona to try and unlock an unyielding low block. Without their two best attackers given Raphinha is still not fit for a return, it could be a long and annoying afternoon for the league leaders.

Barcelona’s Woes at the Coliseum: Barcelona are yet to win away at Getafe in the last seven years, winless in their last five visits to the Estadio Coliseum, with their last victory coming in Sept. 2019.

Barcelona are yet to win away at Getafe in the last seven years, winless in their last five visits to the Estadio Coliseum, with their last victory coming in Sept. 2019. Getafe’s Mighty Defense: There’s a reason why Getafe are fighting for the European competition places despite averaging less than a goal per game this term. Bordalás’s defense hasn’t conceded more than one goal in 13 straight games dating back to Jan. 9.

There’s a reason why Getafe are fighting for the European competition places despite averaging less than a goal per game this term. Bordalás’s defense hasn’t conceded more than one goal in 13 straight games dating back to Jan. 9. Lamine Yamal’s Absence: Yamal leads all Barça players in goals and assists in La Liga this term, plus he’s been directly involved in four of the team’s last five league goals. Against a sturdy defense, the absence of the elite playmaker will be sorely felt.

Prediction: Getafe 1–1 Barcelona

Getafe Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona

Domingos Duarte’s return is a significant boost. | FotMob

Bordalás will be happy to welcome back Domingos Duarte to the heart of the backline, especially with Argentine defender Zaid Romeo, who had started 11 straight games, now suspended after getting a red card against Real Sociedad last time out.

Natural defender Djené will captain Getafe and operate as the midfield anchor to add even more physicality to the central areas and fortify the already crowded defensive unit.

Luis Milla will try to be Getafe’s attacking architect, looking to feed the pair of on-loan strikers Luis Vázquez and Martín Satriano, who have helped the team’s European competition quest since joining in January.

Injured forwards Borja Mayoral and Juanmi are the only two other players unavailable for Saturday’s contest.

Getafe predicted lineup vs. Barcelona (5-3-2): Soria; Femenía, Abqar, Duarte, Boselli, Iglesias; Milla, Djené, Arambarri; Vázquez, Satriano.

Roony Bardghji has a dream opportunity to impress. | FotMob

Replacing Yamal will be a near impossible feat, but talented 20-year-old Roony Bardghji should get the chance to start on the right wing in an otherwise midfield-rich lineup.

Eric García is suspended after picking up his fifth yellow card, but fortunately for Flick, Frenkie de Jong is back and should partner Pedri in midfield in their first start together in over three months.

Given Getafe are expected to sit back in a low block, Fermín López could replace Gavi on the left to add a bit more of attacking quality to the XI, especially since Marcus Rashford appears to have abruptly fallen out of Flick’s favor.

At the back, João Cancelo had to exit the contest against Celta with an early injury. Although all signs point towards the Portuguese being available on Saturday, Alejandro Balde could take his place in the lineup to offer him some extra time to recover.

Barcelona predicted lineup vs. Getafe (4-2-3-1): García; Koundé, Cubarsí, Martín, Balde; De Jong, Pedri; Bardghji, Olmo, López; Torres.

What Time Does Getafe vs. Barcelona Kick Off?

Location : Madrid, Spain

: Madrid, Spain Stadium : Estadio Coliseum

: Estadio Coliseum Date : Saturday, April 25

: Saturday, April 25 Kick-off Time: 10:15 a.m. ET / 7:15 a.m. PT / 3:15 p.m. BST

How to Watch Getafe vs. Barcelona on TV, Live Stream

Country TV/Live Stream United States ESPN Deportes, ESPN Select, fuboTV, ESPN App United Kingdom Premier Sports Player, La Liga TV Canada TSN+, TSN 4 Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+

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