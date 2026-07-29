‘Let’s Hope’—Gilberto Mora Breaks Silence on Future With European Giants Lurking

Gilberto Mora returned to action with Tijuana in Liga MX over the weekend and revealed that "at this point, I haven’t heard anything” about a potential transfer to European soccer.

The 17-year-old gem was the youngest player that featured in the 2026 World Cup, playing 215 minutes for Mexico in its run to the round of 16, where he became the youngest player to feature in the tournament’s knockout rounds since Pelé in 1958.

Mora played made his first appearance for Tijuana since returning from World Cup duty over the weekend and scored a classy goal from the penalty spot to give his side the win vs. Club León. Following the match, the teenager spoke candidly about what the future holds for him.

“Until now, I haven’t heard anything,” Mora said, via Marca. “I don’t know if my agent has anything because she hasn’t tols me anything either. Right now I’m focused on the club (Tijuana), I’m just thinking about being here, living every day and training.

“I leave that to my agent [a potential transfer] and if it’s going to happen, it’s going to happen, let’s hope it happens.”

Mora can’t make the jump to European soccer until after his 18th birthday in October. Tijuana owner, Jorge Hank Rhon, already revealed that Mora will stay at Tijuana until the end of 2026. A handful of European giants have been linked with a move since Mora’s breakout in 2025, including Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal.

However, Mora hasn’t hidden the fact that he grew up admiring Real Madrid and specifically, his desire to play alongside Jude Bellingham.

Gilberto Mora Shares Details of Bellingham Conversation

Gilberto Mora (right) and Jude Bellingham shared the pitch in a thrilling World Cup match. | Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Mora featured in Mexico’s heartbreaking 3–2 defeat against England in the World Cup last 16, a match the Three Lions won thanks in large part to Bellingham’s brilliant brace. Following the match, the Real Madrid star was seen consoling Mora as they entered the tunnel and even swapped shirts with the the teary-eyed teenager. Mora recently shared some details about the exchange he had with his idol.

“It was very nice,” Mora said after the match against León. “I’ve always really liked how he [Bellingham] plays, he’s an idol for me and being able to play against him was a dream. We exchanged some words on the pitch which is normal and truthfully he is a very good, humble person and as a player he’s very good. So I’m very happy I could live that moment.”

Prior to the World Cup, Mora picked Bellingham when asked which player he’d like to play with for the rest of his career.

A jump to Real Madrid would be nothing short of a fairytale for the Tijuana star, but there’s nothing currently pointing towards that becoming a reality anytime soon. For now, Tijuana appear concentrated on protecting Mora at all costs, evidenced by one of their most recent decisions.

MLS All-Star Participation

Gilberto Mora scored in the 2025 Liga MX, MLS All-Star Game. | David Buono/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Mora was originally included in the 28-player roster of Liga MX All-Stars selected to face the MLS All-Stars in Wednesday’s inter-league All-Star Game. Nevertheless, Mora has since been withdrawn from the roster and he won’t travel to the U.S. to participate in the All-Star activities.

A clear reason for his withdrawal hasn’t been given yet, but reports suggest Tijuana didn’t want to let go of the teenager considering he’s still working his way back to full fitness after returning from his post-World Cup vacations less than two weeks ago.

Furthermore, Tijuana face Atlético San Luis on Friday night as Liga MX’s Apertura 2026 action resumes just 48 hours after the All-Star Game. Mora will most likely feature for the border-city side in Friday’s clash, which is another reason why the team was reluctant to let him travel for the exhibition game.

Alongside Mora, former Real Madrid goalkeeper, Keylor Navas, is another player that has withdrawn from representing Liga MX’s All-Stars. On the other side, Lionel Messi will make it three years on the bounce in which he doesn’t play the All-Star Game despite being the biggest name originally included in MLS’s roster.

READ THE LATEST LIGA MX NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC