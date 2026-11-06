How Harry Kane’s New Salary Compares to Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe

It’s been quite the fortnight for Harry Kane. After becoming the first Englishman to win the Ballon d’Or in 25 years, he proceeded to sign a financially rewarding contract extension with Bayern Munich.

The 33-year-old, who scored a staggering 61 times at club level last season, has penned fresh terms, taking his stay in Bavaria to 2029 and ending any speculation over a possible move to Spain or return to England.

Negotiating from a position of considerable strength amid his sensational goalscoring form and following his extraordinary Ballon d’Or triumph, Kane has earned a significant pay raise. According to The Athletic, he is now the highest-paid player in Bayern’s illustrious history.

The striker’s pay packet reflects his status among the world’s leading players, but how does his wage compare to his fellow superstars, such as Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé?

How Much Is Kane’s New Contract Worth?

Kane’s new contract is reward for his Ballon d’Or triumph. | Johannes Simon/Getty Images

The Athletic’s report reveals that Kane is now the highest-paid player in Europe—although that only takes into consideration his base salary.

No exact figures were provided, but the Daily Mail insist that England’s leading international goalscorer is now paid $535,000 per week, which reportedly exceeds the total earned by any other player on the continent before bonuses or any add-ons.

Data is scarce on the exact value of player contracts, but Capology provides a detailed breakdown of salaries across world soccer.

According to their database, Kane is now earning a fixed $609,000 per week, which rises to $762,000 after bonuses are taken into account. However, that still trails the sums handed to Manchester City’s Haaland and Real Madrid duo Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior—the latter signing a lucrative contract extension over the summer.

Viní Jr. reportedly takes home a grand total of $1.08 million every seven days, which falls just short of Haaland’s $1.16 million per week. Mbappé earns even more, with his wages sitting at $1.54 million per week.

The biggest contracts are still earned by those currently plying their trade in Saudi Arabia, with Cristiano Ronaldo’s salary dwarfing all other soccer players. At Al Nassr, he earns $5.41 million per week, which translates to an eye-watering $281 million each year—although his current deal expires next summer.

Senegal internationals Sadio Mané ($1.08 million) and Kalidou Koulibaly ($934,000), at Al Nassr and Al Hilal respectively, also earn significantly more than Kane.

‘Extremely Happy’—Kane Had No Doubts Over Bayern Extension

Kane is living in dreamland. | Alex Grimm/Getty Images

The financial benefits of signing with Bayern for the next two-and-a-half seasons will have certainly motivated Kane, but it’s his hunt for more major silverware and milestones that fueled his decision.

“I’m extremely happy, but as always, I want to be competing for the best trophies, the biggest trophies, I want to be playing for a team that’s challenging for the top honors,” Kane enthused. “And that’s exactly where I feel I am right now. We have an amazing team, great coach, great staff, everyone pushing in the right direction. So for me, it was not much thought into it.”

Despite tentative links with Barcelona or an improbable Premier League comeback, Kane insisted he’s long been certain that the Allianz Arena is the right place for him to continue his career.

“We signed the contract yesterday, but to be honest, the decision was pretty much made quite a long time ago,” the veteran added. “We didn’t want to talk too much during the World Cup. We wanted to focus on that, but from when we come back and started discussions with everyone here, I knew I was going to sign.”