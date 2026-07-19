The Highs, Lows and Laughs of Covering 2026 World Cup Co-Hosts

The 2026 World Cup marked the first time that three countries shared hosting duties, and each of the United States, Mexico and Canada authored historic moments on home soil through a combined 15 matches.

While none of the co-hosts were able to advance past the round of 16—history for Canada, but a familiar path for the USMNT and Mexico—the five games each team played brought memories to last a lifetime.

Sports Illustrated had reporters on the ground following each team, traveling across eight cities and three countries over the space of a dizzying month.

What Were the Expectations, and Did the Team Meet Them?

Christian Pulisic (right) and the USMNT didn't live up to Mauricio Pochettino's lofty expectations. | Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

CANADA—The expectations for Canada were so mixed, depending on who you asked. I had the round of 32 as the point where I’d be satisfied with the team’s performance, but that would’ve felt like they missed an opportunity. Round of 16, though, with how well Les Rouges played in the first half against Morocco, being the better team for 45 minutes, left a bit of an empty feeling for many Canadians. Looking back, they probably met and exceeded expectations, but there’s a significant disappointment in not going further, finishing second in the group, and having to play both knockout games in the U.S., even as a so-called “co-host.” —Ben Steiner

USMNT—Mauricio Pochettino’s constant insistence that ultimate glory was within the USMNT’s reach always felt like a public mind game with his own roster. Don’t give them the excuse of settling for any lesser objective. U.S. Soccer Federation chief executive JT Batson had a more interesting list of objectives: “Does the team inspire belief? Does it make you proud? Do you want to wear your jersey? Do you want to wear something with an American flag?” All four points were emphatically ticked off. —Grey Whitebloom

MEXICO—Avoiding another embarrassing group stage exit and playing five games to return to the round of 16 was Mexico’s clear sporting objective this summer; anything more than that was gravy—mission accomplished. The manner in which El Tri’s campaign unfolded, though, led many to believe that soaring beyond that objective was truly possible, but eventually reality caught up with the fairytale. Sports Illustrated’s Mexico World Cup preview was titled: “Host Nation Looking to Restore National Pride.” On that front, El Tri didn’t just meet the expectations; it exceeded them, unlike any other Mexican team this century. —Roberto Casillas

What Was the Best Moment for Each Team?

Cyle Larin (middle) scored one of the biggest goals in Canadian soccer history. | Charlotte Wilson/Getty Images

CANADA—The easy answer is Stephen Eustáquio’s 91st-minute goal to send Canada through to the round of 16, beating South Africa 1–0 in the round of 32 for the country’s first knockout-stage win. My best on-field moment, though, has to be the Cyle Larin goal in the opening 1–1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto. Canada had lost each of the country’s previous six World Cup games in 1986 and 2022, so simply getting a point—and avoiding a loss in the opener—was a big deal. The country’s exhale when the shot from the “Brampton Bagsman” beat Nikola Vasilj won’t be forgotten. —B.S.

USMNT—It’s hard to look past those blistering opening 45 minutes against Paraguay. There was a faint sense of reticence heading into the first game of the summer on U.S. soil after a chastening series of friendlies and the disappointment of last year’s Gold Cup campaign. Yet, Pochettino’s side came ferreting out like a droplet of water on a frying pan, out-running, out-thinking and out-playing its fancied visitor. Even Christian Pulisic showed up. —G.W.

MEXICO—The opening 45 minutes in the round of 16 against Ecuador will live on forever as one of the most dominant, attractive and special performances in Mexico’s World Cup folklore. Dominating one of the best teams in South America to earn El Tri’s first knockout stage win in 40 years stands above all else. Still, the entire 25-day World Cup campaign, from the win against South Africa until the valiant effort in defeat against England, and how the nation united, celebrated and rallied together, will forever be remembered as one of the most joyful chapters in Mexican society’s recent history. —R.C.

Should Canada, USMNT and Mexico Be Happy?

El Tri played every one of its matches in Mexico. | Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

CANADA—Yes, but also no. Canada had so many firsts at this World Cup, including the first point, first win, first clean sheet, first knockout-game win, and even becoming the first host nation to play games away from home. Yet, with the performance against Morocco in the first half of the round of 16, it really felt like this was a team that could’ve made a stunning quarterfinal run, even if that likely would’ve included a shellacking against France. So yes, Canada should be happy with that run; it was historic and did plenty for the sport in the country... but there’s a sense they could’ve gone one step further. At the same time, not winning the group and failing to secure a home knockout game are failures, but that factor isn’t as prominent. —B.S.

USMNT — No. A round-of-16 exit for a nation which started the tournament ranked 17th in the world is nothing to sniff at, but the quarterfinals were entirely within reach. This was not a good Belgium team. On another day, every single U.S. player doesn’t endure a staggering collective drop-off all in the same game to royally fumble a straightforward run. —G.W.

MEXICO—Yes, but it’s undoubtedly bittersweet. Mexico achieved everything it set out to achieve and then some, winning four games in a single World Cup for the first time ever, its second-ever knockout game, and conquering the hearts of the entire country. But getting so close to defeating England stung. Playing with a man advantage for almost 50 minutes wasn’t enough for El Tri to overcome slim lapses in concentration and a couple of costly mistakes, even while playing at the formidable home fortress of the Estadio Azteca. The stage was perfectly set for Mexico’s greatest ever World Cup result, but it wasn’t to be, and it’s difficult to envision a better, more favorable opportunity presenting itself in the future. —R.C.

What's the Most Worrying Factor for Each Team?

Mauricio Pochettino could only watch as the USMNT imploded in the round of 16. | Kohjiro Kinno/Sports Illustrated

CANADA—The finishing—and I know people would mention the Alphonso Davies situation here. Simply put, though, Canada was one of four teams to win each Expected Goals (xG) battle in every group-stage game and in the round of 32 and round of 16. If it could’ve finished just a couple more chances, we’d be talking about a quarterfinal team... at least. The production and chance creation are there; it’s just the finishing touch. Can Canada find a way to chase a regional trophy and a more challenging 2030 World Cup run? —B.S.

USMNT—Pochettino delivered one of the most complete coaching performances of any manager this summer. Not only did the affable Argentine find a system that got the best out of so many of his star players while masking the weaknesses of his lesser figures, but he also lifted the collective mood of an entire nation. But it wasn’t enough—and not even nearly. All those tactics, all those maximized marginal gains, all those lemons on the desk couldn’t negate the simple fact that the U.S. doesn’t have enough good players to get much further at a World Cup. —G.W.

MEXICO—Despite all the things that went right, Mexico leaves another World Cup in the rearview mirror, forced to accept its reality: It simply doesn’t belong among the best eight national teams in the world. This wasn’t its most talented team ever, but it had the Azteca as the great equalizer. If it’s not one thing, it’s another, but the end result remains the same. The summer ends with Mexico enduring its latest heartbreaking reality check. Until proven otherwise, Mexico appears destined to remain a team capable of competing admirably against the best in the world, but always settling for moral victories in defeat. —R.C.

The Biggest ‘What If’

Alphonso Davies played just 17 minutes at the World Cup. | Melinda Meijer/ISI Photos/Getty Images

CANADA—It’s got to be the health of Alphonso Davies and Ismaël Koné. This Canada team made the round of 16 without the captain and best player, Davies and lost Koné, the team’s most influential midfielder, in the second group stage game against Qatar. Either one could’ve made a massive difference in getting a win or draw against Switzerland, which would’ve paved a pathway through Algeria and Colombia on home soil, potentially through to the quarterfinals—or even beyond. Alas, Koné continues to recover from the broken leg he sustained against Qatar, while Davies ended his tournament with just 17 minutes against South Africa. —B.S.

USMNT—Imagine U.S. President Donald Trump hadn’t picked up the phone to his FIFA counterpart, Gianni Infantino. Folarin Balogun would have remained suspended and the controversy could have been cut off in the bowels of Levi’s Stadium when Pochettino was calmly informed that FIFA’s regulations don’t allow for a red card appeal. Whether the U.S. would have beaten Belgium without the distraction of Balogun is almost irrelevant—especially as a side spearheaded by Ricardo Pepi isn’t that much of a threat. No ridiculous reprieve for Balogun would have kept the dark cloud of controversy from forming above a tournament which has otherwise been, on the whole, wildly entertaining. —G.W.

MEXICO—The instant classic against England was decided by the smallest of details—details that will haunt El Tri and its fanbase for the foreseeable future. What if Jordan Pickford didn’t have a career night? What if Gilberto Mora had played the ball back to the defenders instead of unsuccessfully trying to turn, only to be dispossessed in the action of England’s second goal? What if Edson Álvarez had fielded a header better and cleared what seemed like an unthreatening long ball, or what if it hadn’t bounced nicely off Harry Kane into Anthony Gordon’s path in the action that led to England winning a penalty? —R.C.

Funniest Moment On the Beat

Morocco midfielder Ayoub Bouaddi showed up to a media conference in a Canada kit. | TSN

STEINER—The moments after a team is eliminated from a World Cup are the most heartbreaking, but there was some levity after Canada’s loss to Morocco. In the postmatch media area, a FIFA representative announced that “Canada No. 10” was set to speak, which the entire press corps—including me—assumed meant the out-of-form Jonathan David. Instead, Morocco’s Ayyoub Bouaddi walked up to the podium, exchanging a confused glare and laugh with the journalists, having traded jerseys with David after the match. David, in the end, wouldn’t come out. It’s either that or when Canada manager Jesse Marsch said I was “crazy” for asking about adjusting his high-press against better teams. —B.S.

WHITEBLOOM—One journalist, who will remain anonymous for their own sake, took it upon themselves to exclusively ask Pochettino questions in Spanish at the opening U.S. press conference. English was quite clearly their first language, and it appeared as though they hadn’t gotten past the second week of Español on Duolingo. When Pochettino was presented with this broken array of uncompounded verbs and the vocabulary of a small child, he burst into rapturous laughter. It was probably the happiest he looked throughout his various media duties. When the same journalist opened up the second U.S. debrief with, “Hola Mauricio,” he swiftly lost Pochettino to a fit of giggles. —G.W.

CASILLAS—Manager Javier Aguirre became Mexico’s “fun uncle” during El Tri’s World Cup campaign, making a concentrated effort to enjoy his last tournament at the helm. Apart from his hilarious viral exchange with Anthony Gordon, Aguirre’s press conferences were full of humor. From admitting he wanted to drink a whiskey but he’d unfortunately run out, to poking fun at a reporter because his “massive head” obstructed his view, to cataloguing a question about him being called a prophet as “bestial b---s---,” his media appearances perfectly encapsulated his mischevious edge. An honorable mention goes to a group of English journalists—and former England star Alan Shearer—who nervously laughed in disbelief every time a powerful thunderclap rocked the Estadio Azteca prior to the round of 16 clash, prompting the question: “Is this normal?” —R.C.

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