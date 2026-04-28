How Chelsea Could Line Up if They Appoint Xabi Alonso As Manager

Chelsea’s search for a new manager is expected to be a long one, with a whole host of candidates under consideration to replace Liam Rosenior.

Among those being looked at is Xabi Alonso, whose own departure from Real Madrid came just six days after Rosenior moved to Stamford Bridge. The former midfielder’s stock took a blow during an ill-fated tenure in Spain but most still see Alonso as the architect of Bayer Leverkusen’s stunning Bundesliga title win in 2023–24, rather than the man who failed the impossible task of balancing the egos in the Bernabéu dressing room.

If Chelsea do turn to Alonso on the latest step of their tumultuous project, here’s how he could set the Blues up.

Xabi Alonso’s Preferred Formation

Alonso made his name at Bayer Leverkusen. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Alonso’s love of the 3-4-2-1 from his time at Leverkusen is no secret. It is not a formation we saw much during his time in Madrid, although that likely stems from the need to accommodate all of the big-name attackers in the squad there.

In the early days, we did see Alonso bring out the three-back formation, or at least set up in a four-at-the-back that was fluid enough to build up in his preferred style. It is likely he will try to permanently revert to the system that brought him most success in his next job.

Alonso requires tactical flexibility, dominance in possession and an elite attacking press. Chelsea do have the tools to make that work but would undoubtedly need sculpting by Alonso, such is the inexperienced nature of this Chelsea squad.

How Xabi Alonso Could Set Up at Chelsea

Maximizing Cole Palmer will be a priority for any new manager. | Robin Jones/Getty Images

GK: James Trafford—Uncertainty over Robert Sánchez’s true ability leaves Chelsea needing an ball-playing upgrade. The Blues would be wise to try and lure Trafford away from Manchester City to give Alonso’s side a reliable base from which to build.

CB: Reece James—A likely return to a 3-4-2-1 formation would force James into a central role, with the demands of a wing back too much for his injury-prone frame. This position would still allow him to step forwards into midfield where necessary.

CB: Levi Colwill—Enzo Maresca made a point of stressing Colwill’s ability as a central center back. The Blues academy graduate is among the best passers of the ball in his position and would fit perfectly into Alonso’s system.

CB: Edmond Tapsoba—A key cog of Alonso’s success with Bayer Leverkusen, Tapsoba would provide all the attributes Chelsea are lacking in defense. He is tall and powerful in the air, but brings an excellence on the ball that would help Chelsea get moving forwards.

RM: Malo Gusto—The wing back is needed to fly up and down the pitch. Gusto is the most obvious option in a list which could include Pedro Neto, but there could be opportunities for young Geovany Quenda if he impresses upon his arrival from Sporting CP this summer. It was in this position that Quenda exploded on to the scene under Ruben Amorim.

CM: Moisés Caicedo—The defensive lynchpin in the system, Caicedo’s importance to Chelsea does not need explaining. He’s an elite, box-to-box talent capable of fitting into any system.

CM: Enzo Fernández—There’s an argument to suggest Alonso would prefer a more defensive-minded player in this role, but he will face pressure to play Fernández in the likely event that no suitors meet Chelsea’s high asking price this summer. The challenge will be turning the Argentine into the Granit Xhaka, with the blueprint likely taken from Alonso’s work with Arda Güler in Madrid.

LM: Marc Cucurella—You get the sense that Cucurella could be lured away from Chelsea this summer but, if he remains, he will continue as a starter, perhaps returning to the wing back role in which he dazzled at Brighton.

AM: Cole Palmer—Any new manager will be asked for their plan for Palmer, the central cog of Chelsea’s attack. Alonso would look to bring Palmer back to his creative best in a fluid front three that would hopefully lead to plenty of chances to add to his own goal tally.

AM: João Pedro—No Chelsea fan would claim João Pedro has been an unsuccessful signing, and yet there are still questions over his best position. Perhaps operating behind a central striker, where he can showcase his creativity and intelligence, would work best.

ST: Nicolas Jackson—Jackson may have frustrated Chelsea fans with his profligacy, but he undoubtedly passed the eye test with his sensational movement and ability to cause chaos for defenders. With Maresca out the door, the chance to rebuild the bridge is there.

Alonso’s arrival would require a few changes. | FotMob

READ THE LATEST CHELSEA NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC