How Could Barcelona Line Up With Star Reinforcement Bernardo Silva?

Bernardo Silva will start a new chapter of his illustrious career this summer, and Catalonia could be his next destination with Barcelona a dream home for the stellar Portuguese midfielder.

After nine trophy-filled seasons on the blue side of Manchester, it was announced that Silva’s time with Manchetser City will come to an end when his current contract expires at the conclusion of 2025–26.

Where Silva goes next will be closely monitored in the coming weeks and months, and entering his age 32 season, the diminutive playmaker remains at a peak performance level. He could be motivated to remain among Europe’s elite instead of going to less demanding environments.

Barcelona may be financially handicapped, but a free transfer and the possibility of offering Silva a sporting project on-par with the world’s best could turn the tide of getting the midfielder’s signature in the Catalans favor.

The Catalans have made their desire to sign a world-class striker and center back their biggest priority entering the summer window, but signing Silva for relatively cheap could be an alternative too attractive to ignore.

Hansi Flick’s prolific side currently boast one of the best midfields in all of Europe, but with Silva available, the Catalans could rekindle a longstanding interest in the silky technician and finally bring him to the Camp Nou.

Here’s how Silva could fit in Barça’s potent XI.

Barcelona’s Return Trademarked 4-3-3?

Silva could accompany Frenkie de Jong and Pedri in the engine room. | FotMob

Barcelona have mostly operated out of a 4-2-3-1 formation ever since Flick’s appointment, but with Silva joining the fold, the club could revert back to a 4-3-3 system that’s synonymous with the great Blaugrana teams of yesteryear—a formation Flick is also not a stranger too.

Frenkie de Jong could anchor the midfield and balance the team, dropping deeper to start possessions from the back and start progressing the ball up the pitch. Pedri, in his role of orchestrator, can intelligently organize Barcelona and quarterback the offensive creation.

Then comes Silva, who could start as a right-side No. 8—or even more realistically as a No. 10—with license to operate higher up the pitch finding pockets of space between the lines to cut inside and showcase his quality as an attacking midfielder.

He could also become Lamine Yamal’s greatest ally on the right, giving the teenager a brilliant sidekick when attempting lightning-fast passing patterns and quick touch-and-go’s that could liberate him from the incessant two-man marking systems deployed to contain him.

Truthfully, with this cast of characters, Silva would most likely operate as the No. 10 in a 4-2-3-1, but the allure of having him closer to the base and more involved in build-up to maximize his skillset as a precise passer, plus him operating close to Yamal on the right, could tempt Flick to make the switch.

A Prodigious Partnership With Pedri

Pedri and Silva could form a formidable partnership oozing with technical ability. | FotMob

Silva is unquestionably one of the world’s elite attacking midfielders, but he’s just as capable of operating in a double pivot closer to the base, and who better to play alongside than the best central midfielder in the world: Pedri.

Like Silva, Pedri spent the bulk of his early career playing higher up the pitch as a No. 10. It wasn’t until Flick arrived in Catalonia that he starting using Pedri exclusively on the base, deeper, where he can dictate tempo, oxygenate possessions and organize the entire team.

It’s a way to ensure Barcelona’s most intelligent players and capable passers are in contact with the ball as much as possible. Silva fits this mold to the letter of the law and could help ease the distribution burden on Pedri while developing chemistry with him that could take Barcelona’s midfield to even greater heights.

This would also allow the rapidly improving Fermín López to continue his progression as one of the world best young attacking midfielders. The Spaniard’s attacking output is getting impossible to ignore as he continues to increase his production year to year. In this set-up, the energetic López could continue to bring his undeniable spark to Barça’s attack, and his constant movements and runs could be even further exploited by Silva’s quality to pick out the open man in the final third.

The glaring weakness of this potential lineup is the lack of physicality—especially height—in midfield. A pairing of 5'9" Pedri and 5'8" Silva could be outmatched by more physical midfields, especially in Europe, and considering defending overall isn’t the pair’s forte, Flick could opt to only deploy them on the base together in very specific contexts.

Bernardo Silva Key to Unlock No. 10 Lamine Yamal

Yamal’s transformation into a modern-day No. 10 could continue. | FotMob

There’s been a handful of Barça games this season where Flick has positioned Yamal centrally as a No. 10, and the talk of his conversion to an attacking midfielder is constant between Barcelona supporters. The “Lionel Messification” of the dazzling teenager could be the next step in his meteoric development, and Silva, who is no stranger to playing out wide, could help expedite this transformation.

Centralizing Yamal’s position allows him to be involved more often and his ability as a creator flourishes. He’s able to collect the ball from slightly deeper, get away from his man and dart forward with runners on either side of him before picking out a devastating pass—see Barcelona’s 5–3 win against Real Betis earlier in the season or the 7–2 thrashing of Newcastle United, where Flick granted Yamal the freedom to position himself as a No. 10.

Silva’s versatility is one of his biggest attributes, and he feels very comfortable playing on the right wing with freedom to cut inside to his preferred left-foot to fire menacing crosses or link-up with other attackers, a position he’s occupied often during his years as a Swiss army knife under Pep Guardiola.

There’s obviously not a glaring hole Silva needs to fill on the right wing, but this could be an ingenious way to include another gifted technician into Barça’s lineup while at the same time perhaps unlocking the best version of the generational teenager, a player that’s already arguably the best in the world.

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