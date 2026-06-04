How France’s William Saliba Injury Decision for World Cup Will Impact Arsenal

France manager Didier Deschamps has reassured fans that the national team’s first-choice center back, William Saliba, “is fine” and “would have played” immediately if he needed to after an injury scare.

Fears began to circulate at the start of the week when news broke claiming that Saliba had aggravated an existing back injury during Arsenal’s Champions League final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain. One report even described Saliba as “very doubtful” to feature at the World Cup in any capacity.

Deschamps promptly squashed those concerns when addressing the media before France’s friendly with Côte d’Ivoire on Thursday. “William is fine and will be managed,” the typically blunt tactician shrugged. “If he had needed to play tomorrow, he would have played.

“I will manage the six players involved in the Champions League, even more so those who started, given what lies ahead.”

While this serves as a significant boost to fans of Les Bleus, it will not make for entirely comfortable reading for those in north London.

What Does Saliba’s Injury Recovery Mean for Arsenal?

William Saliba is a talismanic figure for the Gunners. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

The most telling word from Deschamps’s brief update on Saliba was the one he repeated: “manage.” As “fine” as the center back may be, the reliable outlets citing discomfort in his back didn’t conjure those complaints out of thin air.

Managing tweaks, strains and niggles is the plight of a modern soccer player. Saliba knows this all too well after pushing his body through the pain barrier to feature regularly throughout Arsenal’s run-in despite various ankle and muscular issues. The context of the weeks which lie ahead may very well force Saliba to once again test his limits.

Saliba was only 17 when France won the 2018 World Cup and had not yet broken through as a starter during the run to the final four years ago. In fact, the Arsenal star’s only appearance in Qatar was a 27-minute cameo in a group-stage defeat to Tunisia. Now established as arguably the best center back on the planet, the 25-year-old is primed to enjoy his best World Cup.

Mikel Arteta will have concerns about all his players at this summer’s tournament, yet his anxiety will be even more heightened for a player already dealing with an existing issue. Should Saliba’s injury require surgery after the tournament—a prospect tentatively floated by The Athletic—that would undoubtedly force him to miss the start of Arsenal’s Premier League title defense.

For all the attention Gabriel receives, Saliba is Arsenal’s most important defender. The club discovered this the last time he injured his back, missing the final three months of the 2022–23 campaign. The Gunners were five points clear of Manchester City when Saliba retreated into the treatment room. In his absence, City won the league by five points.

What Is Mikel Arteta’s Stance on International Call-Ups?

Mikel Arteta will be watching the tournament closely. | David Price/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Saliba was one of 10 Arsenal players to withdraw from international duty during March’s break, inspiring comparisons between Arteta and former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, whose disdain for call-ups was legendary.

However, the retired midfielder, who was never afforded a senior cap by Spain himself, promised not to stand in any player’s way. “When you are fit and available to play for the national team, you have to play,” he reasoned earlier this year.

“It makes us so proud that we had that many players in the national team. Players are desperate to play for their nation. I know how important it is to them. We are fully supportive of that and when we can do it, we do it.”

Arsenal have 16 players jetting off to this summer’s World Cup, a swollen tally only Manchester City can top among Premier League teams. Saliba won’t be the last injury concern for Arteta to fret about.

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