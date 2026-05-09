How Man City, Arsenal Remaining Premier League Fixtures Compare

Manchester City were able to re-apply some pressure to Premier League leaders Arsenal with victory over Brentford on Saturday evening.

Their triumph over the Bees saw them reduce the gap between themselves and the Gunners to just two points, with each team having just three matches remaining as they vie for the crown. A return to winning ways after their stumble at Everton was crucial for Man City, although it’s their rivals who remain in the driver‘s seat.

Arsenal know they will win a first title in over two decades as long as they taste victory in each of their last three league fixtures, while City are keeping their fingers crossed for slip-ups from the Gunners.

With that in mind, here’s how Man City and Arsenal’s remaining Premier League fixtures compare.

Man City, Arsenal’s Remaining Premier League Fixtures

Three wins take Arsenal to the title. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Man City Arsenal Crystal Palace (H) – May 13 West Ham United (A) – May 10 Bournemouth (A) – May 19 Burnley (H) – May 18 Aston Villa (H) – May 24 Crystal Palace (A) – May 24

Arsenal will have an immediate chance to restore their five-point cushion at the summit on Sunday afternoon, the in-form Gunners traveling to relegation-threatened West Ham United for their 36th match of the Premier League season.

Marked as the biggest banana skin remaining on Arsenal’s schedule, their highly-motivated hosts are scrapping for their lives in the relegation zone and certainly boast the personnel to make life awkward for Mikel Arteta’s side. Still, the league leaders will be strong favorites to clinch three precious points.

The calendar is kind to Arsenal for their penultimate fixture of the domestic campaign, already relegated Burnley the visitors to the Emirates Stadium on May 18. The dismal Clarets have lost their previous five in all competitions and have managed just one Premier League win since the start of November.

Last up for Arsenal is a trip across London, with Selhurst Park the venue and Crystal Palace the opposition on the final day. While never an easy stadium to visit, especially under pressure, the Eagles could well rest personnel ahead of their Conference League final against Rayo Vallecano three days later.

Man City have tougher fixtures remaining. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Man City are also in action against Crystal Palace, their rearranged fixture with Oliver Glasner’s side arriving this coming Wednesday. The Eagles have occasionally proven a thorn in City’s side in recent years—most notably triumphing over Pep Guardiola’s men in last year’s FA Cup final.

The Cityzens then have this term’s FA Cup final to concern themselves with, the meeting with Chelsea coming next Saturday. Three days after the Wembley showdown, they are back in Premier League action away at Bournemouth.

The arduous trip to the Vitality Stadium is made all the more challenging by Bournemouth’s push for European qualification, which will ensure the Cherries are chomping at the bit. With the south coast side unbeaten in 15 matches across all competitions and last losing on their own pitch in their first game of 2026, the clash will prove a mighty test for the Cityzens.

City’s finale comes at home to Aston Villa, just four days after the Midlands side contest the Europa League final with Freiburg. The result of that fixture will impact Villa’s motivation in their last outing, with victory over the Germans guaranteeing them a place in next season’s Champions League. Either way, it promises to be a tough test for Guardiola’s side.

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