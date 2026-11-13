One era ends, another begins. Michael Carrick’s 10 months as Manchester United manager has come to an inevitable conclusion, with Mauricio Pochettino appointed as his successor.

The writing had been on the wall for Carrick after a dire start to the 2026-27 that left United in the relegation zone going into the November international break. Reports claim Pochettino’s appointment is 10 years in the making, though whether it turns out to be worth the wait remains to be seen.

The Argentine, who leaves his role as USMNT manager, is walking into one of the most difficult jobs in European soccer, with United at a historic low and facing the surprisingly real threat of relegation amid a myriad of off-field issues.

An underwhelming Chelsea spell and a mixed time in the United States have pushed Pochettino’s Spurs achievements further back in the rearview mirror, and the new boss will have to win over some doubters.

The hope is that the man who made his name by taking Tottenham to the 2019 Champions League final can bring the kind of serious coaching and tactical organization that United have been missing for some time—while treating the fans to the high-energy, attacking soccer they crave.

Here’s how United could line up under Pochettino, if he gets a say on transfer activity in the coming months.

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Mauricio Pochettino’s Potential Man Utd XI

Villarreal’s Alex Freeman could become a target. | Omar Arnau/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

GK: Senne Lammens—Even though the 24-year-old’s form has dipped from last season, United have no desire to make a change in goal currently. Other positions are far higher up the list of priorities.

RB: Alex Freeman—The fullbacks are one of the areas where United definitely need a refresh, with Pochettino favorite Freeman a potential option. Only Tim Ream featured more for Pochettino during his tenure as USMNT manager and the 22-year-old Villarreal star is a dynamic workhorse, with strong recovery pace and the physicality to mix it in the Premier League.

CB: Nathan Collins—Both Calvin Bassey and Collins have been reported as United targets ahead of the January window. The Ireland international feels like the kind of physical but well-rounded option that the new manager could build his defense around—if he can be prized away from Brentford.

CB: Lisandro Martínez—While his explosive comments about a lack of recruitment earlier this season echoed the feelings of many United fans, another hard truth is that Martínez himself has been way off the pace this season. However, the arrival of a fellow Argentine, and former defender, may help reinvigorate the 2022 World Cup winner.

LB: Alejandro Balde—The La Masía graduate wanted out of Barcelona over the summer but a deal wasn’t forthcoming and he’s become something of a forgotten man this season. Still only 23, the three-time La Liga winner is a gettable option who offers the kind of attacking quality Pochettino generally seeks in his fullbacks.

CM: Carlos Baleba—The £70 million ($92 million) man has not really got going yet, but could become the lynchpin of the manager’s midfield. There are obvious similarities with Mousa Dembélé, a technical yet physical presence who thrived during Pochettino’s Tottenham heyday.

Kobbie Mainoo may benefit from the change of managers. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

CM: Kobbie Mainoo—The new boss has a wealth of options to call on thanks to the summer’s exclusive focus on bringing in center midfielders, but might this be a fresh start for Mainoo to establish himself as a top-level engine-room option?

RW: Bryan Mbeumo—Mbeumo has proven to be one of United’s most dependable players since his arrival in the summer of 2025. His place is unlikely to be under threat, though he should see far more game time in his more natural wide role as a key player in Pochettino’s quick, direct attacks.

AM: Bruno Fernandes—What happens beyond this season remains unknown—especially as a second new contract offer has been turned down—but for now, Fernandes remains United’s most creative player. He’s also their best player, period.

LW: Matheus Cunha—Left wing is still an awkward spot for United. Cunha—while a quality attacker—is not a natural winger. Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford’s form has deserted him. With the defense a more obvious place to start with the rebuild, Cunha could continue out wide, at least for the time being.

ST: Benjamin Šesko—United need reinforcements up top, with Šesko’s current injury exposing a worrying dearth of strikers at the club. Perhaps USMNT star Folarin Balogun could become a January option. However, even if competition is signed, Šesko’s aggressive counter pressing abilities, instilled during his Red Bull years, bode well for him during Pochettino’s reign.