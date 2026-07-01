How the USMNT Plans to Defeat Bosnia & Herzegovina—World Cup Round of 32

Although the U.S. men’s national team enters the World Cup round of 32 match against Bosnia & Herzegovina as the favorite to win, it doesn’t mean that the team can coast.

The Americans are meticulously strategizing and preparing for Wednesday’s game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., taking into account every unique challenge that the Balkan nation will present.

Bosnia is certainly not a team to shrug at. Although it finished third in a moderately-competitive Group B, Bosnia impressively drew with Canada, 1–1, in the co-host’s World Cup opener in Toronto and scored in all three of its group stage matches for a total of five goals. More significantly though, Bosnia earned its trip to North America by knocking out No. 14 globally-ranked Italy in World Cup qualifying.

The Bosnians also make up the tallest team in the entire tournament, averaging roughly 6'2" in height compared to the U.S.’s 5'11", even taller than the towering Norwegians. The center backs, 6'4" Nikola Katic and 6'2" Tarik Muharemovic, present an especially imposing force.

The knockout stage thus far has proved that no team is safe, seeing Germany’s shock defeat at the hands of Paraguay and five-time world champion Brazil just barely survive Japan. The U.S. knows that there is no place for overconfidence.

“We’re expecting a really tough game,” USMNT star forward Christian Pulisic told FOX Sports on Tuesday. “We saw a lot of good things from them in the group stage, and we’ve seen in the knockouts so far that there hasn’t been an easy game for anyone, so we’re not expecting an easy game at all. It’s going to be a really good battle. We are going to have to put on a really good performance if we want to win.”

Veteran captain Tim Ream told reporters on Tuesday: “We know they are a strong team and a physical team. They have obviously qualified and made it through the group stages for a reason. It’s not a fluke that they have gone through the playoffs and knocked Italy out and made it through to the World Cup.”

Here’s how the USMNT plans to defeat Bosnia & Herzegovina to cement a place in the round of 16.

Compete against the world. | SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

USMNT’s Tactical Plan

The USMNT may have a hard time winning balls in the air. | Kohjiro Kinno/Sports Illustrated

Bosnia plays in a 4-4-2 formation. The balanced and flat lines, featuring four players across, are conducive to implementing a low block. There are no attack-minded wingers in that lineup, but rather outside midfielders who sit deeper. The formation, in fact, enables the whole team to sit deeper and be more compact near one’s own goal in an effort to prioritize defense. The Balkan nation will likely choose to implement a low block, given the attacking prowess of the U.S. and the co-host’s status as the match’s heavy favorite. Bosnia will be eager to just limit the U.S.’s ability to penetrate the final third, while seeking a fast counterattack whenever it can.

The U.S. has a plan to break down Bosnia’s low block, though. “Just moving the ball quick, as quick as we possibly can,” Ream emphasized. “Side to side, getting runs in behind. Just really unbalancing their shape...It’s just going to be about moving the ball quickly and getting into areas that they are uncomfortable with.”

The USMNT will likely line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, which is actually conducive to breaking down a low block. The fullbacks, likely Antonee Robinson and Alex Freeman, will need to exploit the flanks in the attack, thus luring Bosnia’s outside midfielders out of the center of the pitch. In doing so, the U.S.’s three central midfielders—Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie and Malik Tillman—will have the numbers-advantage in the center of the field, going against just two true central midfielders.

The trio will have more space to maneuver and play creatively, finding ways to split Bosnia’s backline. McKennie and Tillman, in particular, are known for their creativity on the ball and will feel confident in their abilities to break down Bosnia & Herzegovina’s defensive walls.

Weston McKennie (center) is often the team’s creative mastermind. | K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune/Getty Images

The most creative American on the ball, though, is Pulisic, magnetizing the ball to his foot before bypassing two to three defenders all on his own. He is expected to be back in the starting lineup on Wednesday, fully recovered from his calf injury.

“I’m feeling good. It’s been a good week of preparation,” Pulisic said. “I felt really good in the last game, so I’m excited to go tomorrow.”

In addition to seeking a fast counterattack, Bosnia will also look to use its height advantage, particularly on set pieces and any ball in the air.

“We will have to pay attention in all aspects, in all moments of the game. Set pieces will probably play a big part,” Ream added.

Although the U.S. does have aerial threats on its roster, such as Chris Richards and Auston Trusty, the team should not expect to win much in the air. The Stars and Stripes are better off keeping the ball on the ground and avoiding giving up corner kicks as much as possible. The USMNT excelled at this in the group stage, giving up just seven corner kicks across all three matches. For comparison, the Americans took 19 corner kicks.

“We need to do everything we did in the group stages and then some,” Ream said.

USMNT Beats All World Cup Teams in One Major Stat

Tim Ream brings veteran leadership to the USMNT. | John Dorton/USSF/Getty Images

The USMNT is especially prepared to handle one major, additional challenge of the knockout round: the real possibility of an extra 30 minutes of overtime play and even a penalty shootout, given a winner must be determined in the single-elimination matches.

The Stars and Stripes reportedly recorded more distance running on the pitch in the group stage matches than any other competing World Cup team. The Americans, combined, ran 119.54 kilometers—over 74 miles—across the three matches. Germany ran the second-most combined distance at 118.85 kilometers, or 73 miles.

“That says a lot about where we are physically,” Ream said about the team’s fitness levels. “It says a lot about where we are mentally, so we are absolutely where we want to be and ready to go for whatever happens.”

“We are fully prepared,” he added. “In a lot of moments, our training sessions are tougher, more condensed than a game.”

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