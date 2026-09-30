Argentina is back in action for the first time since the 2026 World Cup final when it hosts Bolivia at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes on Wednesday night.

No longer World Cup holders after relinquishing its 2022 crown to Spain in this summer’s final, Argentina enters a new era after Lionel Messi announced his retirement from international soccer.

Although Messi will get one final farewell on home soil later in the September-October international window, Lionel Scaloni’s squad will look to get back to winning ways against Bolivia in a match where a number of young talents could potentially get significant minutes.

Bolivia narrowly missed out on a spot in the 2026 World Cup, enduring a devastating defeat in the tournament playoffs. Óscar Villegas’s team is a fierce opponent at home, but away from the altitude of El Alto, Argentina will be expected to cruise to victory.

La Albiceleste have won the most recent five meetings with an aggregate score of 18–2. Here’s how you can watch Argentina try to continue the positive run in its first match of the 2030 cycle.

What Time Does Argentina vs. Bolivia Kick Off?

Location : Córdoba, Argentina

: Córdoba, Argentina Stadium : Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes

: Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes Date : Wednesday, Sept. 30

: Wednesday, Sept. 30 Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m PT / 1 a.m. BST (Oct. 1)

How to Watch Argentina vs. Bolivia on TV, Live Stream

Fans in the United States will be able to stream Argentina’s clash against Bolivia through fubo TV, TYC Sports Internacional and ViX.

Elsewhere in North America, the clash will be available on Amazon Prime Video in Canada, while ViX Premium is the destination for fans in Mexico.

Those who want to stay up past midnight to watch La Albiceleste in the United Kingdom can catch the action via Premier Sports 1.

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States fuboTV, TYC Sports Internacional, ViX Canada Amazon Prime Video Mexico ViX Premium United Kingdom Premier Sports 1

What’s Next for Argentina, Bolivia?

The sun of Argentina rises one last time for Lionel Messi. pic.twitter.com/BpX1KSdA0F — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) September 25, 2026

Argentina will turn its attention to a clash against Burkina Faso on Saturday, Oct. 3, but all eyes are set on its final game of the window.

La Albiceleste will host Benin on Tuesday, Oct. 6 in a historic match that will serve as Messi’s final goodbye with Argentina. Messi announced his international retirement following the 2026 World Cup and the game against Benin at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires will be his last time ever taking the pitch donning La Albiceleste’s No. 10.

Up next for Bolivia is a friendly against Gambia on Sunday, Oct. 4, which will be its last match of the September-October international break.