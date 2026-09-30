How to Watch Argentina vs. Bolivia on TV, Live Stream
Argentina is back in action for the first time since the 2026 World Cup final when it hosts Bolivia at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes on Wednesday night.
No longer World Cup holders after relinquishing its 2022 crown to Spain in this summer’s final, Argentina enters a new era after Lionel Messi announced his retirement from international soccer.
Although Messi will get one final farewell on home soil later in the September-October international window, Lionel Scaloni’s squad will look to get back to winning ways against Bolivia in a match where a number of young talents could potentially get significant minutes.
Bolivia narrowly missed out on a spot in the 2026 World Cup, enduring a devastating defeat in the tournament playoffs. Óscar Villegas’s team is a fierce opponent at home, but away from the altitude of El Alto, Argentina will be expected to cruise to victory.
La Albiceleste have won the most recent five meetings with an aggregate score of 18–2. Here’s how you can watch Argentina try to continue the positive run in its first match of the 2030 cycle.
What Time Does Argentina vs. Bolivia Kick Off?
- Location: Córdoba, Argentina
- Stadium: Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes
- Date: Wednesday, Sept. 30
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m PT / 1 a.m. BST (Oct. 1)
How to Watch Argentina vs. Bolivia on TV, Live Stream
Fans in the United States will be able to stream Argentina’s clash against Bolivia through fubo TV, TYC Sports Internacional and ViX.
Elsewhere in North America, the clash will be available on Amazon Prime Video in Canada, while ViX Premium is the destination for fans in Mexico.
Those who want to stay up past midnight to watch La Albiceleste in the United Kingdom can catch the action via Premier Sports 1.
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
fuboTV, TYC Sports Internacional, ViX
Canada
Amazon Prime Video
Mexico
ViX Premium
United Kingdom
Premier Sports 1
What’s Next for Argentina, Bolivia?
Argentina will turn its attention to a clash against Burkina Faso on Saturday, Oct. 3, but all eyes are set on its final game of the window.
La Albiceleste will host Benin on Tuesday, Oct. 6 in a historic match that will serve as Messi’s final goodbye with Argentina. Messi announced his international retirement following the 2026 World Cup and the game against Benin at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires will be his last time ever taking the pitch donning La Albiceleste’s No. 10.
Up next for Bolivia is a friendly against Gambia on Sunday, Oct. 4, which will be its last match of the September-October international break.
Roberto Casillas is a writer for SI FC, focusing primarily on FC Barcelona, the Mexico National Team, Liga MX and all things Latin American football. Born and raised in Mexico City, he developed a deep passion for football from an early age and fell in love with Cruz Azul. The once future star of Mexican football still likes to showcase what’s left of his talent on the Sunday league pitch. He’s also a big fan of the New England Patriots—so much so he moved to the region for four years—, Chicago Cubs and is a life-long Formula 1 follower. When he takes a break from sports, he enjoys traveling the world, watching the latest great TV show, going to concerts and spending plenty of time with friends and family.