How to Watch Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona on TV, Live Stream

Barcelona require a monumental effort to stage a comeback against Atlético Madrid, who host the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday with a two-goal lead.

Diego Simeone’s side took advantage of Barcelona’s mistakes last week and escaped Camp Nou with a 2–0 first leg win. Barcelona were categorically shocked at home and are now staring at yet another painful European elimination at the hands of Atléti.

Hansi Flick’s side now must do what no other Barcelona team has done and overcome a home first leg defeat to stay alive in the Champions League. The Catalans have the quality to respond but Simeone seems to have the upper hand in Europe, having led Atlético past Barça the two times they’ve faced in the knockout stages during his tenure.

Dreams of a magical Blaugrana comeback are very much alive in Catalonia, as Barcelona are out to avenge their Champions League demons. Still, Atlético remain the overwhelming favorites to progress to the semifinals, adding yet another painful chapter to Barcelona’s recent European history.

Here’s how you can watch the second leg of Atlético Madrid vs. Barcelona in the Champions League quarterfinals.

What Time Does Atlético Madrid vs. Barcelona Kick Off?

Location : Madrid, Spain

: Madrid, Spain Stadium : Riyadh Air Metropolitano

: Riyadh Air Metropolitano Date : Tuesday, April 14

: Tuesday, April 14 Kick-off Time : 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST

: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST Referee: Clément Turpin (FRA)

How to Watch Atlético Madrid vs. Barcelona on TV, Live Stream

Julián Álvarez (left) scored a screamer in the first leg. | Pedro Salado/Getty Images

The decisive second leg between Barcelona and Atlético Madrid will be shown on Paramount+ in the United States.. Fans in the U.S. can also watch the Spanish coverage on TUDN, DAZN, Univision and ViX.

In the United Kingdom, TNT Sports 1 is the go-to for audiences that want to witness Barça’s comeback attempt. Those with an active subscription can also stream the match on HBO Max.

DAZN and fuboTV have Champions League rights in Canada. Meanwhile, HBO Max is the only alternative for audiences in Mexico to catch the mouthwatering all-Spanish second leg.

Country TV channel/live stream United States Paramount+, TUDN, DAZN, Univision, ViX United Kingdom TNT Sports 1, HBO Max Mexico HBO Max Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada

What’s Next for Atlético Madrid, Barcelona?

Coming up next for Atlético Madrid is a chance to end a five-year trophy drought. Simeone’s side will face Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday night at the Estadio La Cartuja in Seville.

Barcelona will get the weekend off before trying to put the finishing touches on their La Liga title defense next Wednesday. Barcelona welcome Celta Vigo to Camp Nou with a nine-point lead over Real Madrid in the summit of Spanish soccer with just seven games left in the season.

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