Two of the best teams in the world headline the biggest fixture of Wednesday’s Champions League action, as Bayern Munich host Arsenal in a game that could potentially be a preview of this season’s final.

It’s been a relatively modest start of the campaign for Bayern Munich, who have drawn two of their last three in all competitions, including an unexpected stumble when they settled for a 3–3 draw against Norwegian outfit Viking last time out in Europe. Still, they remain the only team in Europe’s top five leagues yet to lose a game this season.

That undefeated record will be firmly put to the test when Arsenal come to town. Mikel Arteta’s men have won all but one game they’ve played so far this term and have won a staggering 14 consecutive Champions League league phase matches, including a 3-1 home victory against Bayern a season ago.

Arsenal’s 14-game winning streak is the second best ever in the opening round of the Champions League, second only to the 17-straight wins Bayern secured between 2020–23. On Wednesday, the Gunners will be eager to continue their historic run against at one of the most hostile grounds in Europe.

What Time Does Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal Kick Off?

Location : Munich, Germany

: Munich, Germany Stadium : Allianz Arena

: Allianz Arena Date : Wednesday, Oct. 21

: Wednesday, Oct. 21 Kickoff Time : 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST

: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST Referee : Davide Massa (ITA)

: Davide Massa (ITA) VAR: Carlos del Cerro Grande (ESP)

How to Watch Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal on TV, Live Stream

As always, Paramount+ will broadcast the Champions League fixture in the United States, with TUDN USA, Univision and their streaming alternatives the rout for those in America that want to tune-in to the Spanish broadcast.

North of the border, DAZN and fuboTV are the way to go for audiences in Canada.

HBO Max is the destination for fans in the United Kingdom and Mexico, with TNT Sports 1 also broadcasting the match in the U.K..

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States Paramount+, TUDN USA, UniMás, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico HBO Max Mexico United Kingdom TNT Sports 1, HBO Max

What’s Next for Bayern Munich, Arsenal?

Bayern Munich have one more game before Harry Kane potentially wins the 2026 Ballon d’Or award. | Marco Steinbrenner/DeFodi Images/DeFodi/Getty Images

October’s relentless schedule continues for both teams at the weekend. Bayern Munich will look to make it back-to-back Bundesliga wins on Sunday when they visit the impressive Freiburg, who are currently third and just one point adrift in the standings.

Arsenal resume their pursuit of Manchester City atop the Premier League table when they host Everton on Saturday, looking to make it four league wins on the bounce.

Although there’s no Champions League matches during the final week of October, both teams have domestic cup competitions on the schedule midweek just a few days after the weekend action.