How to Watch Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal on TV, Live Stream
Two of the best teams in the world headline the biggest fixture of Wednesday’s Champions League action, as Bayern Munich host Arsenal in a game that could potentially be a preview of this season’s final.
It’s been a relatively modest start of the campaign for Bayern Munich, who have drawn two of their last three in all competitions, including an unexpected stumble when they settled for a 3–3 draw against Norwegian outfit Viking last time out in Europe. Still, they remain the only team in Europe’s top five leagues yet to lose a game this season.
That undefeated record will be firmly put to the test when Arsenal come to town. Mikel Arteta’s men have won all but one game they’ve played so far this term and have won a staggering 14 consecutive Champions League league phase matches, including a 3-1 home victory against Bayern a season ago.
Arsenal’s 14-game winning streak is the second best ever in the opening round of the Champions League, second only to the 17-straight wins Bayern secured between 2020–23. On Wednesday, the Gunners will be eager to continue their historic run against at one of the most hostile grounds in Europe.
What Time Does Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal Kick Off?
- Location: Munich, Germany
- Stadium: Allianz Arena
- Date: Wednesday, Oct. 21
- Kickoff Time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST
- Referee: Davide Massa (ITA)
- VAR: Carlos del Cerro Grande (ESP)
How to Watch Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal on TV, Live Stream
As always, Paramount+ will broadcast the Champions League fixture in the United States, with TUDN USA, Univision and their streaming alternatives the rout for those in America that want to tune-in to the Spanish broadcast.
North of the border, DAZN and fuboTV are the way to go for audiences in Canada.
HBO Max is the destination for fans in the United Kingdom and Mexico, with TNT Sports 1 also broadcasting the match in the U.K..
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
Paramount+, TUDN USA, UniMás, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada
Mexico
HBO Max Mexico
United Kingdom
TNT Sports 1, HBO Max
What’s Next for Bayern Munich, Arsenal?
October’s relentless schedule continues for both teams at the weekend. Bayern Munich will look to make it back-to-back Bundesliga wins on Sunday when they visit the impressive Freiburg, who are currently third and just one point adrift in the standings.
Arsenal resume their pursuit of Manchester City atop the Premier League table when they host Everton on Saturday, looking to make it four league wins on the bounce.
Although there’s no Champions League matches during the final week of October, both teams have domestic cup competitions on the schedule midweek just a few days after the weekend action.
Roberto Casillas is a writer for SI FC, focusing primarily on FC Barcelona, the Mexico National Team, Liga MX and all things Latin American football. Born and raised in Mexico City, he developed a deep passion for football from an early age and fell in love with Cruz Azul. The once future star of Mexican football still likes to showcase what’s left of his talent on the Sunday league pitch. He’s also a big fan of the New England Patriots—so much so he moved to the region for four years—, Chicago Cubs and is a life-long Formula 1 follower. When he takes a break from sports, he enjoys traveling the world, watching the latest great TV show, going to concerts and spending plenty of time with friends and family.