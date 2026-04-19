Arsenal travel to Manchester City on Sunday for a seismic clash of the titans that will likely decide the fate of the Premier League title race.

Victory for Arsenal would open a nine-point gap on City, whose solitary game in hand would do little to dent that lead with so little time left. Pep Guardiola’s side can alternatively shrink the gap to just three points with a win that could promt the title to return to the Etihad Stadium.

Games do not come much bigger than this. If you only watch one Premier League game this season, make it this one.

Here’s how fans across the globe can tune into Sunday’s action.

What Time Does Man City vs. Arsenal Kick Off?

Location : Manchester, England

: Manchester, England Stadium : Etihad Stadium

: Etihad Stadium Date : Sunday, April 19

: Sunday, April 19 Kick-off Time : 4:30 p.m. BST / 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT

: 4:30 p.m. BST / 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT Referee : Anthony Taylor

: Anthony Taylor VAR: John Brooks

How to Watch Man City vs. Arsenal on TV, Live Stream

There is a lot at stake for both teams. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Fans in the United States can tune into Sunday’s action in a number of ways. NBC and Peacock will both offer English-speaking broadcasts alongside Telemundo in Spanish.

Sky Sports is the destination in the United Kingdom. The fixture will be broadcast across the Main Event and Premier League channels, while those on the move can turn to Sky GO.

In Canada, it is DAZN and fuboTV bringing the action, with audiences in Mexico able to tune in through TNT Sports and Max Mexico.

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States NBC, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Peacock United Kingdom Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada Mexico TNT Sports, Max Mexico

What’s Next for Man City, Arsenal?

There are still some huge games for both teams. | Rob Newell/CameraSport/Getty Images

While this game will likely decide the fate of the title race, the reality is it isn’t over until it’s over. City will prepare for a trip to Burnley on Wednesday to play their game in hand, after which they may well be sitting top of the Premier League table if results go their way.

Pep Guardiola’s side will end the week at Wembley Stadium for an FA Cup semifinal against Championship outfit Southampton.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have a week to prepare for the visit of Newcastle United, hoping to keep their title aspirations alive regardless of Sunday’s result.

Complicating matters for Mikel Arteta’s side is the upcoming Champions League semifinal first leg against Atlético Madrid, which may require some rotation to his team at a crucial time in the season.

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