Man City vs. Arsenal: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

The Premier League’s most hotly-anticipated match of the season arrives on Sunday, with table toppers Arsenal traveling to Manchester City in an enticing title fight.

The outcome of the battle at the Etihad Stadium could well define the title race come the campaign’s conclusion. Should Man City win, they will move within just three points of first place with a game in hand over the Gunners, while victory for Arsenal would see them establish a potentially insurmountable nine-point cushion. A draw also benefits the current league leaders.

City are certainly favorites this weekend. They have form on their side, enjoying a three-match winning streak which began with victory over Arsenal in the Carabao Cup final last month. Subsequent demolitions of Liverpool and Chelsea have only boosted their morale ahead of a crunch clash.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are enduring one of their leaner spells of the term. Three defeats from their last five have raised alarm bells, while their drab attacking performances during recent weeks have exacerbated growing fears. They will be desperate to keep their nerve at the Etihad and stride ever closer to a first Premier League title in over two decades.

Man City vs. Arsenal Score Prediction

Man City Triumph in Title Bout

The excitement is palpable ahead of Sunday’s duel. | Rob Newell/CameraSport/Getty Images

The stakes could barely be higher. While Sunday’s result will not crown a champion, it will have an enormous impact on the destination of this season’s trophy, and defeat could prove fatal for either side.

Fortunately for Arsenal, they would gladly accept just the one point from their trip north, but the recent form of the Gunners leaves much to be desired. After choking against City in the Carabao Cup final and suffering further knocks to their confidence since, they will certainly visit the Etihad with trepidation.

City are brimming with belief and have sharpened their claws in recent weeks. They have home advantage, greater knowhow and the superior attacking weapons to edge a finely poised contest.

Goalscoring issues : Arsenal’s greatest enemy could be themselves on Sunday. Having scored just three goals in their past five games, the Gunners blanked against Sporting CP on Wednesday night at the end of another lifeless attacking display, the absence of key forward personnel proving costly. They will struggle to outscore City this weekend.

: Arsenal’s greatest enemy could be themselves on Sunday. Having scored just three goals in their past five games, the Gunners blanked against Sporting CP on Wednesday night at the end of another lifeless attacking display, the absence of key forward personnel proving costly. They will struggle to outscore City this weekend. Rested Citizens in confident mood : Having beaten Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea in recent weeks, City will be riding a wave of positivity into Sunday’s game. They have looked back to their imperious best lately and generally finish seasons with a run of victories, an all-star forward line potentially leading such a push this term.

: Having beaten Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea in recent weeks, City will be riding a wave of positivity into Sunday’s game. They have looked back to their imperious best lately and generally finish seasons with a run of victories, an all-star forward line potentially leading such a push this term. The Etihad fortress: City have been susceptible to shocks this season, but their form on home turf has been terrific in the Premier League. They have won 11 of 15 at the Etihad and only tasted one defeat, while Arsenal have dropped points in seven league games on their travels this term.

Prediction: Man City 2–1 Arsenal

City have discovered a winning formula. | FotMob.

City’s only injury issues come in defense; Pep Guardiola is without three center backs for Arsenal’s visit. Joško Gvardiol, John Stones and Rúben Dias are stuck in the treatment room, meaning Abdukodir Khusanov will partner Marc Guéhi once more on Sunday.

Nico O’Reilly was considered an injury doubt after an early substitution in last weekend’s win at Chelsea, but the academy graduate, who scored twice in the cup final with Arsenal, is “fine” to feature according to Guardiola.

Therefore, the Catalan coach is unlikely to make any changes from the team that tasted victory at Stamford Bridge, especially since City were aided by an empty midweek following their Champions League exit.

Man City predicted lineup vs. Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Guéhi, O’Reilly; Rodri, Silva; Semenyo, Cherki, Doku; Haaland.

Arsenal are missing some key players. | FotMob

Arsenal would ideally wish to visit Manchester with a full-strength squad, but are instead missing some integral figures. Bukayo Saka is the most influential confirmed absentee as he battles an Achilles injury, while Mikel Merino is out with a long-term foot injury.

Riccardo Calafiori, Jurriën Timber and Martin Ødegaard have all been absent for recent matches, but Arteta has confirmed that some of them could play a part at the Etihad. Noni Madueke, who came off early with a knock midweek, is also in contention to feature.

Kai Havertz could be promoted to the XI after another dire performance from Viktor Gyökeres midweek, while Cristhian Mosquera appears likely to continue at right back.

Arsenal predicted lineup vs. Man City (4-2-3-1): Raya; Mosquera, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapié; Zubimendi, Rice; Madueke, Eze, Martinelli; Havertz.

What Time Does Man City vs. Arsenal Kick Off?

Location : Manchester, England

: Manchester, England Stadium : Etihad Stadium

: Etihad Stadium Date : Sunday, April 19

: Sunday, April 19 Kick-off Time : 4:30 p.m. BST / 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT

: 4:30 p.m. BST / 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT Referee : Anthony Taylor

: Anthony Taylor VAR: John Brooks

How to Watch Man City vs. Arsenal on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States NBC, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Peacock United Kingdom Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada Mexico TNT Sports, Max Mexico

READ THE LATEST PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC