Man City XI vs. Arsenal—Guardiola Sticks By Winning Formula: Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Manchester City face one of their most significant tests of recent years when they welcome Arsenal to the Etihad Stadium in Sunday’s Premier League showdown.

Currently trailing the table toppers by six points, albeit with a match in hand, victory for Man City would swing momentum in their favor heading into the final weeks of the campaign. A draw or defeat means advantage Arsenal.

A seismic encounter will force City to play at their peak, although they certainly won’t lack confidence after their convincing Carabao Cup final victory over the Gunners back in March and subsequent thrashings of Liverpool and Chelsea.

Nico O’Reilly Update Offers Major Boost

City’s cup final hero is “fine” to feature. | Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside/Getty Images

City have fewer injury concerns than Arsenal, but they have all materialized in the same position. Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Rúben Dias is still missing for the upcoming clash, with the Portuguese center back joined by positional peers John Stones and Joško Gvardiol in the treatment room.

Nico O’Reilly was considered an injury doubt after coming off early in last weekend’s three-goal win over Chelsea, but Guardiola has confirmed that the influential left back is “fine” for Sunday’s battle.

O’Reilly’s availability means Guardiola can name an unchanged XI from the team that triumphed at Stamford Bridge. The Catalan coach is unlikely to change a winning formula despite his propensity to tinker on such massive occasions.

⚠️ Key absentees, doubts: Joško Gvardiol, Rúben Dias, John Stones.

Joško Gvardiol, Rúben Dias, John Stones. 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal (4-2-3-1)

City could go unchanged. | FotMob.

GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma—Donnarumma’s supreme shot-stopping ability will come in handy, but the towering Italian’s struggles from set pieces could prove City’s kryptonite against dead-ball specialists Arsenal.

RB: Matheus Nunes—Nunes will be tested by Gabriel Martinelli’s searing speed, but will unnerve Arsenal’s defensive line with his frequent forward forays to the byline.

CB: Abdukodir Khusanov—City were tipped to struggle without Dias, Gvardiol and Stones, yet they have looked assured at the back courtesy of the growing influence of Khusanov.

CB: Marc Guéhi—Guéhi’s arrival has also proven transformative for the Cityzens in defense. The Englishman even supplied an excellent finish at the other end against Chelsea last weekend.

LB: Nico O’Reilly—City’s cup final hero against the Gunners—scoring twice from left back to decide the showpiece event—O’Reilly’s presence could prove definitive at the Etihad.

DM: Rodri—The 2024 Ballon d’Or winner has enjoyed a timely injury-free run and City have reaped the rewards of an extended stint. The Spaniard is operating below his best, but that’s still an incredibly high standard.

DM: Bernardo Silva—Silva’s end-of-season exit has been confirmed and it would be fitting if the Portuguese playmaker helped propel City to glory with a moment of magic this weekend.

RW: Antoine Semenyo—Semenyo caused Arsenal and Piero Hincapié all manner of issues at Wembley last month, and the Ghana international could well add to his 19 Premier League goal involvements on Sunday.

AM: Rayan Cherki—Cherki’s wizardry has stolen the show recently, brilliant displays against Arsenal, Liverpool and then Chelsea enhancing his growing reputation. The showboater is rarely overawed on the big occasion.

LW: Jérémy Doku—The jet-heeled Belgian will wreak havoc on Arsenal’s defense, Mikel Arteta’s starting right back in for an incredibly arduous afternoon.

ST: Erling Haaland—Haaland hasn’t been at his blistering best since the turn of the year, yet he’s still managed five goals across his last 10 matches for club and country. He boasts a strong record against Arsenal, too, managing seven goal contributions in as many Premier League meetings.

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