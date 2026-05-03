Manchester United hosts Liverpool on Sunday to reignite one of the most storied rivalries in all of soccer, with Champions League qualification on the line.

Victory on Sunday would not only see United do the double on Liverpool this season, but it would also secure Champions League soccer next season. Winners of nine of their last 13, Michael Carrick has emphatically turned around United’s season and now has them on the verge of the promise land.

Liverpool, however, could also clinch their place in Europe’s top-flight club competition next season with a win, if Bournemouth loses earlier in the day. If Arne Slot’s men collect three points, they’ll overtake the Red Devils in third on the table.

Old Trafford will witness the blockbuster clash of the Premier League this weekend, and with plenty on the line, United vs. Liverpool promises to deliver fireworks on derby day.

Here’s how you can watch this mouthwatering clash.

What Time Does Man Utd vs. Liverpool Kick Off?

Location : Manchester, England

: Manchester, England Stadium : Old Trafford

: Old Trafford Date : Sunday, May 3

: Sunday, May 3 Kick-off Time : 3:30 p.m. BST / 7:30 a.m. PT / 10:30 a.m. ET

: 3:30 p.m. BST / 7:30 a.m. PT / 10:30 a.m. ET Referee: Darren England

How to Watch Man Utd vs. Liverpool on TV, Live Stream

Bruno Fernandes is chasing history in what remains of the season. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Audiences in the U.S. can watch the headline fixture on NBCSN and stream it on Peacock. Spanish coverage of the match is also available on Telemundo.

Sunday’s main event will be broadcasted via Sky Sports in the United Kingdom, available across the Main Event and the Premier League Channels. Those wanting to stream the match can do so on Sky Go.

DAZN and fuboTV are the way to go in Canada. Meanwhile, HBO Max has the exclusive rights to the match in Mexico.

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States Telemundo, NBCSN, Peacock United Kingdom Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada Mexico HBO Max

What’s Next for Man Utd, Liverpool?

Dominik Szoboszlai has been Liverpool’s best player this season. | Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Getty Images

Both sides will have only three games left this season following Sunday’s battle, with the pair of English giants returning to action next week on Saturday, May 9.

The Red Devils visit the Stadium of Light to take on a Sunderland side that’s struggled since the turn of the year. Carrick’s men will hope to arrive to that date having already secured Champions League qualification.

Liverpool’s run-in is significantly harder. The Reds will host Chelsea at Anfield next, and although the Blues have been dreadful over the past month, it’s always a dangerous adversary, and Liverpool will likely be pushed to the limit.

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