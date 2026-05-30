How to Watch Mexico vs. Australia on TV, Live Stream: International Friendly

The Mexico national team is back in action on Saturday night with a friendly against Australia less than two weeks before its highly anticipated 2026 World Cup debut.

El Tri defeated Ghana 2–0 in the first of three pre-World Cup friendlies Mexico scheduled as part of its final tournament preparations. The match against Australia, though, represents the final game Mexico will play before Javier Aguirre announces his final 26-player roster. It’s now or never for fringe players looking to fulfill their World Cup dreams.

Australia represents a much tougher challenge. Both the Socceroos and Mexico started their World Cup camps in early May and, like Mexico, Tony Popovic will unveil Australia’s final roster after Saturday’s friendly.

Positive results have improved the mood surrounding El Tri since the calendar turned to 2026. Undefeated through six games and with four victories already in the bag, the expectation is that Aguirre’s men make it five on Saturday. With a number of players from overseas now integrated to El Tri’s camp, Aguirre could deploy an XI similar to the one he’ll select against South Africa in the opening game of the World Cup.

It’s the penultimate match El Tri will play before the start of the tournament, and with excitement starting to pick up, here’s how you can watch Mexico vs. Australia on Saturday night.

What Time Does Mexico vs. Australia Kick Off?

Location : Pasadena, California

: Pasadena, California Stadium : Rose Bowl

: Rose Bowl Date : Saturday, May 30

: Saturday, May 30 Kick-off Time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

How to Watch Mexico vs. Australia on TV, Live Stream

Guillermo Martínez scored Mexico’s second against Ghana. | Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Mexico’s clash against Australia will be broadcasted via Fox One in the United States, with the FOX Sports App providing streaming coverage of the match.

The Spanish broadcast is also available in the U.S. through TUDN and Univision, and fans can watch it via stream with a valid subscription to ViX.

El Tri fans in Mexico can catch the action on Canal 5, Azteca 7 and TUDN, with ViX and Azteca Deportes as the streaming alternatives.

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States TUDN USA, Univision, FOX Deportes, FOX One, FOX Sports App, ViX Mexico Canal 5, Azteca 7, TUDN, ViX, Azteca Deportes

What’s Next for Mexico, Australia?

Both Mexico and Australia will play one final warm-up match before the start of the World Cup. El Tri will take on Serbia on Thursday, June 4 back on Mexican soil, before making its World Cup opener against South Africa a week later on June 11.

The Socceroos, meanwhile, will play a friendly against Switzerland on Saturday, June 6. Then, Australia will start its World Cup campaign with a bout against Türkiye on Saturday, June 13.

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