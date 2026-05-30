Mexico vs. Australia—International Friendly: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

The Mexico national team takes on Australia on Saturday night in the final game before Javier Aguirre announces El Tri’s 2026 World Cup roster.

Over 30 players have featured in the World Cup camp which started on May 6. Competition for the final spots reaches its boiling point on Saturday, with fringe players getting one final audition to make their World Cup case.

El Tri defeated Ghana 2–0 at the weekend in its first of three international friendlies before the start of the tournament. Although the African side had a modest roster devoid of its biggest stars, Mexico emphatically dominated and could’ve won by a more lopsided margin. The mission now is a repeat performance.

But Australia is a considerably tougher opponent than a makeshift Ghana. The Socceroos also started camp in early May and with 29 players currently, the match against Mexico will also be the last before manager Tony Popovic cuts three players and reveals his final roster. Needless to say, Australia will be up for the challenge eager to impress.

Mexico has strung together good results this year, and must continue to showcase signs of improvement. Aguirre will announce his final roster soon after Saturday’s match, after which a friendly against Serbia will be the final test before Mexico’s 2026 World Cup debut.

Mexico vs. Australia Score Prediction

El Tri Keeps Building Positive Momentum

Brian Gutiérrez (front) continues to impress with El Tri. | Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images

The bulk of El Tri’s squad has been training together for over three weeks and a sense of a collective understanding, style and system is beginning to take shape, as was displayed in the comfortable victory against a weak Ghana side last time out.

Similarly, Australia began its training camp in early May on U.S. soil and players have slowly started to integrate the squad as the club seasons concluded.

Players on both teams are fighting for a spot in the final World Cup roster, but Mexico still boasts superior quality and has shown in recent games some considerable improvement, especially in chance creation. Aguirre’s side should return to Mexican soil with a win ahead of the final preparation match before the start of the tournament.

Mexico’s 2026 Form : Mexico is undefeated through six games in 2026, winning four and settling for draws against top-10 ranked Portugal and Belgium.

: Mexico is undefeated through six games in 2026, winning four and settling for draws against top-10 ranked Portugal and Belgium. Australia’s Record vs. Teams from the Americas : Aside from a victory against 81 ranked Curaçao, Australia has lost three in a row against teams from the Americas, falling against Colombia, Venezuela and the USMNT.

: Aside from a victory against 81 ranked Curaçao, Australia has lost three in a row against teams from the Americas, falling against Colombia, Venezuela and the USMNT. Home Game for El Tri: The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA has become one of Mexico’s unofficial homes in the U.S.. El Tri is undefeated in its last six games at the Rose Bowl, where over 90 thousand fans in attendance sometime makes it feel like the northern version of the Estadio Azteca.

Prediction: Mexico 2–1 Australia

Mexico Predicted Lineup vs. Australia

Javier Aguirre will take a look at some of the fringe players trying to earn roster spot. | FotMob

Aguirre will use the friendly against Australia to make one final assessment before he reveals Mexico’s 26-player roster, while also trialing players away from their most common positions but in places they might feature come the World Cup.

Captain Edson Álvarez needs playing time after managing less than 45 minutes since February. He’ll start in the heart of defense with Erik Lira ahead of him as a holding midfielder. Partnering Álvarez will be Tijuana’s Alejandro Gómez, who initially joined camp as a sparring piece but reports indicate he has a strong chance of sneaking into the final roster.

Backup fullbacks Jorge Sánchez and Mateo Chávez will get their opportunity to impress. As will Álvaro Fidalgo, who joined camp this week and has a strong chance to be a starter this summer.

Orbelín Pineda is viewed as an alternative on the right wing by Aguirre and he’ll get the nod. Alexis Vega will play on the other side, and he must show he’s fully fit given recent concerns about his recently surgically repaired knee has cast doubt over his place on the team.

Mexico predicted lineup vs. Australia (4-3-3): Rangel; Sánchez, Álvarez, Gómez, Chávez; Fidalgo, Lira, Gutiérrez; Pineda, González, Vega

Australia Predicted Lineup vs. Mexico

Australia’s strength come from the sum of its parts. | FotMob

Australia is devoid of star caliber players but boasts a mix of youth and experience that makes Tony Popovic’s side a very competitive team capable of holding its own, especially against a team like Mexico.

The Socceroos can stifle El Tri’s attack given Popovic has built a stout backline. On Saturday, Kye Rowles, Cameron Burgess and Alessandro Circati should start with Harry Souttar still on the mend.

Aiden O’Neill has recovered from a leg injury and could start in midfield partnering Mathew Leckie, who’s fighting for a spot in the final roster.

Nestory Irankunda is Australia’s main source of danger and the Watford man will be free to exchange sides with dual No. 10 Martin Boyle. Mitchell Duke could lead the line with Deni Jurić also a potential starter.

Australia predicted lineup vs. Mexico (3-4-2-1): Ryan, Circati, Burgess, Rowles; Italiano, O’Neill, Leckie, Behich; Boyle, Irankunda, Duke.

What Time Does Mexico vs. Australia Kick Off?

Location : Pasadena, California

: Pasadena, California Stadium : Rose Bowl

: Rose Bowl Date : Saturday, May 30

: Saturday, May 30 Kick-off Time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

How to Watch Mexico vs. Australia on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States TUDN USA, Univision, FOX Deportes, FOX One, FOX Sports App, ViX Mexico Canal 5, Azteca 7, TUDN, ViX, Azteca Deportes

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