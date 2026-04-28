The upcoming Champions League semifinal between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich is about as unmissable as it gets, as the competition’s two highest-scoring teams collide.

It’s a duel between the holders and Vincent Kompany’s showtime Bavarians, with the Bundesliga champions overcoming the mystical continental beast from Madrid to reach the last four for the second time since they won the lot under Hansi Flick in 2020.

Bayern’s credentials as a potential Champions League victor this term were laid out in Paris back in November, as Kompany’s men dazzled their way to a 2–0 lead before grinding out an impressive victory after Luis Díaz saw red.

It’s a shame these two aren’t meeting in Budapest next month, but a semifinal duel means we’ll at least get to enjoy 180 minutes of enthralling soccer that’ll ensure anyone tuning in falls in love with the sport all over again.

Here’s how to watch the quarterfinal second leg on TV.

What Time Does PSG vs. Bayern Munich Kick Off?

Location : Paris, France

: Paris, France Stadium : Parc des Princes

: Parc des Princes Date : Tuesday, April 28

: Tuesday, April 28 Kick-off Time : 8 p.m. BST / 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET

: 8 p.m. BST / 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET Referee: Sandro Schärer (SUI)

How to Watch PSG vs. Bayern Munich on TV, Live Stream

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has started to hit top form. | FRANCK FIFE/AFPGetty Images

Amazon Prime Video has exclusive rights to 17 Champions League matches in the United Kingdom, including this blockbuster encounter in Paris.

There’s an array of streaming options in the United States, including CBS Sports, Paramount+ and DAZN. Spanish-language broadcasts are being provided by TUDN and Univision.

DAZN are also covering the game in Canada, where fuboTV is another avenue for those desperate to tune in. TNT Sports and HBO Max are broadcasting the first leg in Mexico.

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States CBS, Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN USA, DAZN USA, Univision, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App United Kingdom Amazon Prime Video Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico TNT Sports, Max Mexico

What’s Next for PSG, Bayern Munich?

PSG have a backlog of fixtures to manage during the final few weeks of the season, and they won’t benefit from a lengthy rest between these two semifinal legs.

The Parisians host Lorient in Ligue 1 on Saturday afternoon ahead of next week’s return leg in Munich.

Bayern Munich have three relatively meaningless Bundesliga fixtures remaining, having already wrapped up the Bundesliga title. Kompany will heavily rotate for Saturday’s clash against the resurgent Heidenheim, who occupy the foot of the table.

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