How to Watch USMNT vs. Mexico on TV, Live Stream: International Friendly
It’s time for the biggest game of the international window in North America as the U.S. men’s national team and Mexico rekindle the biggest, most intense rivalry in Concacaf on Saturday night at State Farm Stadium.
Headlined by a wealth of exciting young talents, Mauricio Pochettino’s USMNT has looked very impressive in the pair of wins against Peru and Chile. The Argentine boss appears keen on introducing fresh blood to the Stars and Stripes and the strategy has immediately paid off. The level of difficulty, though, rises exponentially on Saturday.
The Rafael Márquez era as Mexico manager started with a pair of draws: an exciting showing against Colombia and an unconvincing effort against Peru. The majority of El Tri’s starters were given the night off against Peru, with the focus placed on the USMNT. With Gilberto Mora leading the charge, Mexico looks to make it three straight wins against Pochettino’s men to collect the first victory of Márquez’s tenure.
A sold-out State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona will witness the first meeting of the 2030 cycle between the two bitter rivals. The stakes might not be as high, but there will be nothing “friendly” about the clash between the neighboring countries. Winning at all costs is the clear objective for the two regional powerhouses.
Here’s how you can watch the USMNT and Mexico add another chapter to their historic rivalry on Saturday night.
What Time Does USMNT vs. Mexico Kick Off?
- Location: Glendale, Arizona
- Stadium: State Farm Stadium
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 3
- Kickoff Time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT
How to Watch USMNT vs. Mexico on TV, Live Stream
Fans in the United States have a variety of ways to tune-in to Saturday’s mouthwatering clash, with TNT, truTV and HBO Max all broadcasting the can’t-miss bout.
Spanish coverage of the match is also available in the U.S. through Telemundo, Universo and streaming on Peacock.
As always, Canal 5, Azteca 7 and TUDN are the destination for El Tri games in Mexico. Fans can also stream the game via Claro Sports, Azteca Deportes and ViX.
Country
Language
Broadcaster(s)
United States
English
TNT, truTV, HBO Max
United States
Spanish
Telemundo, Universo, Peacock
Mexico
Spanish
Canal 5, Azteca 7, TUDN, Claro Sports, Azteca Deportes, ViX
What’s Next for the USMNT, Mexico?
Both teams have one commitment left before the end of the September-October international window, with the two sides returning to the pitch on Tuesday, Oct. 6.
Pochettino’s men have another tasty bout up next, taking on an up-and-coming Canada side in in St. Paul, Minn. looking to end a two-game losing streak against Jesse Marsch’s side.
Mexico, meanwhile, has a significantly less demanding test when it returns to one of its homes away from home in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to take on a Chile team that’s undergoing a significant rebuild.
Roberto Casillas is a writer for SI FC, focusing primarily on FC Barcelona, the Mexico National Team, Liga MX and all things Latin American football. Born and raised in Mexico City, he developed a deep passion for football from an early age and fell in love with Cruz Azul. The once future star of Mexican football still likes to showcase what’s left of his talent on the Sunday league pitch. He’s also a big fan of the New England Patriots—so much so he moved to the region for four years—, Chicago Cubs and is a life-long Formula 1 follower. When he takes a break from sports, he enjoys traveling the world, watching the latest great TV show, going to concerts and spending plenty of time with friends and family.