How to Watch USMNT vs. Mexico on TV, Live Stream: International Friendly

It’s time for the biggest game of the international window in North America as the U.S. men’s national team and Mexico rekindle the biggest, most intense rivalry in Concacaf on Saturday night at State Farm Stadium.

Headlined by a wealth of exciting young talents, Mauricio Pochettino’s USMNT has looked very impressive in the pair of wins against Peru and Chile. The Argentine boss appears keen on introducing fresh blood to the Stars and Stripes and the strategy has immediately paid off. The level of difficulty, though, rises exponentially on Saturday.

The Rafael Márquez era as Mexico manager started with a pair of draws: an exciting showing against Colombia and an unconvincing effort against Peru. The majority of El Tri’s starters were given the night off against Peru, with the focus placed on the USMNT. With Gilberto Mora leading the charge, Mexico looks to make it three straight wins against Pochettino’s men to collect the first victory of Márquez’s tenure.

A sold-out State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona will witness the first meeting of the 2030 cycle between the two bitter rivals. The stakes might not be as high, but there will be nothing “friendly” about the clash between the neighboring countries. Winning at all costs is the clear objective for the two regional powerhouses.

Here’s how you can watch the USMNT and Mexico add another chapter to their historic rivalry on Saturday night.

What Time Does USMNT vs. Mexico Kick Off?

Location: Glendale, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona Stadium: State Farm Stadium

State Farm Stadium Date: Saturday, Oct. 3

Saturday, Oct. 3 Kickoff Time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

How to Watch USMNT vs. Mexico on TV, Live Stream

Fans in the United States have a variety of ways to tune-in to Saturday’s mouthwatering clash, with TNT, truTV and HBO Max all broadcasting the can’t-miss bout.

Spanish coverage of the match is also available in the U.S. through Telemundo, Universo and streaming on Peacock.

As always, Canal 5, Azteca 7 and TUDN are the destination for El Tri games in Mexico. Fans can also stream the game via Claro Sports, Azteca Deportes and ViX.

Country Language Broadcaster(s) United States English TNT, truTV, HBO Max United States Spanish Telemundo, Universo, Peacock Mexico Spanish Canal 5, Azteca 7, TUDN, Claro Sports, Azteca Deportes, ViX

What’s Next for the USMNT, Mexico?

Sebastian Berhalter (right) has been on a tear recently. | Omar Vega/Getty Images

Both teams have one commitment left before the end of the September-October international window, with the two sides returning to the pitch on Tuesday, Oct. 6.

Pochettino’s men have another tasty bout up next, taking on an up-and-coming Canada side in in St. Paul, Minn. looking to end a two-game losing streak against Jesse Marsch’s side.

Mexico, meanwhile, has a significantly less demanding test when it returns to one of its homes away from home in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to take on a Chile team that’s undergoing a significant rebuild.