How Tottenham, West Ham, Nott’m Forest and Leeds’ Remaining Premier League Fixtures Compare

Tottenham Hotspur secured their first Premier League win of 2026, but it still didn’t suffice to escape the relegation zone, with West Ham United, Nottingham Forest and Leeds United all collecting points as well.

Spurs collected three points for the first time since December with a 1–0 win against the already relegated Wolverhampton Wanderers. However, at the same time, Callum Wilson’s stoppage-time strike saw West Ham defeat Everton 2–1 to maintain a two-point cushion over Roberto De Zerbi’s men, who are remain stuck in the drop zone.

This all transpired a day after Nottingham Forest destroyed Sunderland 5–0 to make it three wins from their last four, keeping a five-point gap over 18th-placed Spurs. Leeds United are focused on their FA Cup semifinal against Chelsea on Sunday, but Sean Longstaff’s 97th-minute equalizer against Bournemouth midweek means their hopes for survival remain bright.

Things are looking increasingly dire for Spurs despite their win, but the race for Premier League survival appears destined to deliver even more drama in the remaining four games of the campaign.

Here’s how the remaining matches look for the protagonists of the dramatic relegation battle.

Tottenham, West Ham, Nott’m Forest and Leeds’ Fixtures Compared

Xavi Simons suffered what looked like a worrisome injury against Wolves. | Freddie Yeo/MB Media/Getty Images

Tottenham (34 points) West Ham (36 points Nott’m Forest (39 points) Leeds (40 points) Aston Villa (A) – May 3 Brentford (A) – May 2 Chelsea (A) – May 4 Burnley (H) – May 1 Leeds (H) – May 11 Arsenal (H) – May 10 Newcastle (H) – May 10 Tottenham (A) – May 11 Chelsea (A) – May 17 Newcastle (A) – May 17 Man Utd (A) – May 17



Brighton (H) - May 17 Everton (H) - May 24 Leeds (H) - May 24 Bournemouth (H) - May 24 West Ham (A) - May 24

Winning against Wolves was an obligation for Tottenham, but things get significantly more complicated next weekend when they face Champions League hopefuls Aston Villa. Working in Spurs’s favor is that Villa have a Europa League semifinal tie to worry about on either side of their weekend meeting, so there’s a slim chance Unai Emery is tempted to rotate his side.

Then comes a gargantuan home bout against Leeds that Spurs simply must find a way to win, before making the short trip to Stamford Bridge to face the struggling Chelsea.

Di Zerbi’s side finish the season at home against Everton, a match that will likely determine their fate.

Callum Wilson scored a vital goal for West Ham’s survival hopes. | West Ham United FC/Getty Images

West Ham will be feeling confident after their agonizing win against Everton and after collecting seven points in their last three, they’ll like their chances against Brentford, who haven’t won since February.

Then comes a daunting home match against title-hopefuls Arsenal, where the Hammers will be looking to pull-off a major upset. An away day against Newcastle United, whose dreadful form suggests there’s a slim chance they could still enter the relegation fight, is up next.

Nuno Espírito Santo’s side will welcome Leeds United to London stadium in the final game of the season. Both teams will hope to have their futures resolved by then.

Nottingham Forest are hitting their stride at the perfect time. | Alfie Cosgrove/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest are playing their best soccer of the season at the perfect time and will look to be the next team to take advantage of Chelsea’s torrid form when they visit Stamford Bridge next weekend. That contest is sandwiched by the Europa League semifinal tie vs. Aston Villa, so Vítor Pereira’s men will be pushed to the limit in the run-in

The Tricky Trees will then host the out-of-form Newcastle before traveling to Old Trafford for a tough match against the in-form Man Utd in the second-to-last matchweek of the season.

Forest will hope their safety is already guaranteed by the time Bournemouth visit the City Ground in the last game of the season.

Sean Longstaff (left) salvaged a crucial point for Leeds. | Malcolm Bryce/Leeds United/Getty Images

Leeds United will hope to be FA Cup finalists by the time they host Championship-bound Burnley with a golden opportunity to collect three points that would all but guarantee their Premier League salvation.

The aforementioned visit to Tottenham follows and Leeds will certainly hope their survival is clinched before hosting the red-hot Brighton, who are dreaming of Champions League qualification.

West Ham away in the final game of the season could either be a formality for Daniel Farke’s side or an extremely nervy contest if they fail to protect the cushion they currently have over the relegation zone.

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