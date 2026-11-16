Mauricio Pochettino’s time with the U.S. men’s national team is almost up, with the Argentine manager set to board a private jet to Old Trafford after Tuesday’s Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal match in Cincinnati.

Once that happens, the scavenger hunt begins. U.S. Soccer has the tall order of not only replacing the USMNT’s manager, but also his entire backroom support staff and one key, unexpected staffer.

In true American fashion, U.S. Soccer has set its sights on the very best of the best to succeed Pochettino—Pep Guardiola, reportedly naming him as the federation’s “top target” with plans to “lure” him to the international level.

Guardiola’s trophy-laden stint at the helm of Manchester City (2016–26) speaks for itself, and most teams—club and international—would be eager to ink a deal with the legend; however, the Spaniard has committed to taking considerable time away from the game following City’s last season in which he narrowly missed out on a seventh Premier League title. It is now being reported that Guardiola will reject any and all offers from U.S. Soccer, “determined” to take a full year away from the sport.

“I feel I will not have the energy every day, with expectations to fight for the title,” the 55-year-old said in his tearful farewell this spring. “I know myself, I have that energy but I feel like I will not have [in the future].”

Is there any way for the USMNT to win over Guardiola? It’s possible, but it will take some sacrifices.

How USMNT Can Win Over Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola is fond of New York City. | Jordan Bank/Getty Images

All of the ingredients are there.

Not only is Guardiola fond of living in the U.S.—having spent his sabbatical year in New York City after he left Barcelona in 2012, but he has also praised the concept of managing the USMNT.

“The USA is fascinating to try to build a project for many years and being able to get the national team to the next step,” he said back in 2024 when Pochettino took charge. “The potential with the USA is there for the amount of people and sports and so on.”

The USMNT could provide the perfect environment Guardiola craves in the next chapter. The international level is less demanding on a daily basis than the club level, in which teams often play multiple times a week; however, seeing out the development of the USMNT into a global superpower could feel equally rewarding.

The only problem seems to be the timing, as Guardiola is eager to maximum his rest. It was a key reason why he turned down the opportunity to take charge of Italy back in July.

“Mentally, I don't miss anything,” Guardiola said over the summer. “I started coaching when I was 37, and my whole life revolved around football. Now I want to discover life and find happiness in things that have nothing to do with soccer.”

Just months later, it’s not surprising that he is still not ready to jump back into the soccer world, and when it comes to a manager as successful as Guardiola, you must play by his rules. If U.S. Soccer cannot acquire Guardiola now, then the federation must simply wait. If it’s a year Guardiola needs, then it’s a full year the federation should give him.

U.S. Soccer has already appointed U-23 manager Steve Cherundolo to take over for the upcoming December friendly against Jamaica, and competitive action does not return until March with the Concacaf Nations League Finals.

Hypothetically, either Cherundolo or one of several other reliable replacements could continue to man the helm on an interim basis until after the 2027 Concacaf Gold Cup ends next July. Even if Guardiola took over the Stars and Stripes in the summer of 2027, he would still have one more year of World Cup preparations than Pochettino had. Considering all that Pochettino accomplished in two years, it’s immeasurable how much Guardiola could accomplish in three.

It’s not perfect, but it could definitely work.