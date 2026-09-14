‘He’s Lacking’—Jose Mourinho Has a Challenge for Criticized Vinicius Junior

José Mourinho is still waiting for Vinícius Júnior to reach his “top level” and score more goals after a relatively low-key start to the season.

The Brazilian has scored just once—the third in a 4–1 win over Real Sociedad—and assisted three so far in 2026–27, and has been less central to Real Madrid’s attacking output than Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham during the early stages of Mourinho’s reign.

The winger, who finally signed a contract extension this summer, has faced heat from fans and the media over his recent displays, even receiving boo and whistles during the recent Champions League win over Inter Milan.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of Tuesday’s trip to 19th-placed Elche, Mourinho praised Vinícius Jr’s all-round play, but suggested he wants to see more of the match-defining individual brilliance that has long been associated with his game.

“His best performance is scoring goals,” Mourinho told reporters. “Assisting is important, working for the team is very important, the daily work is important and he does it very well. But there's another Vinícius. A Vinícius who arrived at Benfica last year and who gets one chance, scores a goal, and goes home. He's lacking this top-level performance.”

What’s Going on With Vinícius Jr?

Vinícius is yet to explode under Mourinho. | Jose Hernandez/Anadolu via Getty Images

Vinícius Jr has been an ever-present for Mourinho out on the left in the manager’s preferred 4-2-3-1, but has often appeared more isolated and less influential in his role.

Arguably his best performance of the season came in the defeat to Real Betis, when he would’ve registered an assist, had Carlos Espí’s late strike not been ruled out for offside. He also won the penalty that Mbappé missed in the same game.

His displays in 2026–27 have hardly been dreadful, but the Madrid fans are notoriously unforgiving.

Mourinho is well-known for his frank management style that often combines tough love with occasional outright criticism. How his approach plays within the complex dynamics and sensitivities of the Real Madrid locker room remains to be seen. However, when it comes to Vinícius Jr, the 63-year-old manager has—so far—taken the side of his player against the fans.

After Vinícius faced the wrath of the Bernabéu during the 2–1 Champions League win over Inter Milan, Mourinho told reporters: “In Portuguese, we have a proverb that says we only throw stones at the trees that have fruit.

“So what Vini has done here over recent years. How many Champions Leagues has he won, how many goals has he scored, how many balls has he won? His achievements speak for themselves so he is the tree that has a lot of fruit on it and people want to get a piece of Vini.

“During this digital era where we have access to so many stats, we can tell that he is very close to getting to his best version. He's even set some records already. The stats and numbers he registers suggest we will see his best version very soon.”