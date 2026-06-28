Jude Bellingham’s England Admission Serves As Stern Warning to Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham suggested his position on the field might have had something to do with a disappointing Real Madrid season in 2025–26, directly comparing it to his excellent World Cup with England so far in North America.

Bellingham has taken FIFA’s official Player of the Match trophy for England’s last two games. And while the midfielder openly said he “didn't deserve it” after the 0–0 draw with Ghana, he was instrumental in Saturday’s crucial win against Panama.

Bellingham scored the opening goal for the Three Lions and then set up Harry Kane for the second, playing a fully decisive role in the 2–0 scoreline. The 22-year-old also created the most chances (4) and completed the most dribbles (3) of anyone on the pitch, per FotMob.

Against Croatia, he also scored and had six touches of the ball inside the opponent’s box.

“I don’t know if this Bellingham is the best of the season,” the player said when quizzed by reporters on his World Cup form. “I hope to have the best Bellingham for the rest [of the tournament].”

Pressed further for an explanation on the sudden upturn, Bellingham pointed to his positioning. “I don’t think it’s a confidence issue. At Real Madrid I played differently, a bit deeper. With England, I’m a No. 10 or even a slightly more advanced No. 8.

“I don’t care where I play on the field, the position. I always want to play well for my team.”

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How Can Real Madrid Unlock Bellingham Again?

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In stark contrast to his England position at this World Cup, Bellingham found his role much more changeable at Real Madrid during the past year. In addition to No. 10, he was also asked to operate in central midfield or from the left on seemingly a game-to-game basis.

A lack of consistency, with shoulder and hamstring injury absences also a factor, saw his goal output drop to just eight in all competitions. In 2023–24, it had been 23 goals—19 in La Liga alone—roaming behind split center forwards Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo.

It suggests the way for Real Madrid to play to Bellingham’s strengths next season is for José Mourinho to use him in the more offensive No. 10 role and stick to it. That means club executives recruiting in the No. 6 and No. 8 positions, because Bellingham being forced to play deeper is a direct consequence of not replacing Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić in consecutive recent summers.

New signing Bernardo Silva could be one player who helps Bellingham hit his full potential in Madrid, given that his place on the field has started to change with age. Arda Güler ideally wants to occupy similar No. 10 spaces to Bellingham and there are doubts about Eduardo Camavinga’s future, while Aurélien Tchouaméni also remains tentatively linked with a summer exit.

The perfect solution would be to sign either Rodri or Enzo Fernández, both of whom appear keen on joining Los Blancos. The difficulty comes in getting either Manchester City or Chelsea to sell.

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