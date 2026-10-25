Julian Alvarez Makes Barcelona Transfer U-Turn With Massive Atletico Apology

Julián Alvarez has apologized to Atlético Madrid fans after publicly stating his desire to leave the club this summer, admitting “it was a mistake” to try to force his way out to Barcelona.

Barcelona pursued Alvarez for months in attempt to sign a new striker to replace Robert Lewandowski. Alvarez was also keen on the move, but Atlético Madrid refused to even negotiate with the Catalans.

In one of the most spectacular chapters of the prolonged transfer saga, while Alvarez was representing Argentina in the 2026 World Cup, he publicly stated the best thing for everyone was for him to leave Atlético Madrid because he wanted to “fulfill [his] dream.”

Despite his comments, Atlético never budged from their stance, and the transfer never materialized. Alvarez was showered with boos, whistles and insults when he made his season debut for Los Rojiblancos.

The relationship between the disgruntled striker and Atlético seemed to be broken beyond repair; however, Alvarez is slowly returning to form and recently went out of his way to mend things with the club.

Alvarez’s Atlético Madrid Apology

Julián Alvarez (front) has scored in consecutive games for the first time this season. | Jan-Philipp Strobel/picture alliance/Getty Images

The transfer saga took a toll on Alvarez, who had a very slow start to the 2026–27 season. Now, though, the Argentine is back to looking menacing, and after scoring his first goal of the term in the Champions League midweek, he scored Atléti’s winner against Deportivo A Coruña on Saturday.

Alvarez spoke with reporters post-match, and before answering any questions, he issued a heartfelt apology to Atlético Madrid for his public transfer plea.

“First of all, if I could, I want to say a few words,” Alvarez said. “I want to apologize to our fans for my words during the World Cup. The truth is that it was a mistake from my part, both in the ways and the moment.

“Most of all, I understand the anger from people, as a fan I would’ve also been angry too, especially because of how much they’ve supported me always throughout the years. These last few weeks they’ve also been very generous, and I really appreciate that.

“Now I have to focus on working and continuing to improve my form alongside the whole team, whom I want to thank because they have supported me all this time. So, it’s time to get to work because we have very important things to do with the team.”

Barcelona Have Moved on From Alvarez

Raphinha has been phenomenal as Barcelona’s striker this season. | Lluis Gene/AFP/Getty Images

Barcelona have also moved on from the Argentine and are thriving, despite failing in their summer pursuit.

Without Alvarez, Raphinha has been spectacular operating as Barça’s center forward. The Brazilian leads the Pichichi race in La Liga and is performing like one of the best players in the world, helping the Catalans quickly forget about Alvarez.

“Julián Álvarez is the past,” Barcelona sporting director Deco said in late September, via ESPN. “Barcelona now have to look forward. It wasn’t possible in the end. We made an offer. Atlético said they would not transfer him and we had to look for other solutions. I hope things go well for him and that he can help his club.”

Barcelona currently top the La Liga standings with Atlético as their nearest chasers in second. Following the highly publicized saga, the rivalry between the two Spanish giants has never been more intense. Their first meeting of the season is on Nov. 8 when Barça visits the Metropolitano.