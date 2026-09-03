Julian Alvarez Receives Two Harsh Reality Checks After Summer Transfer Saga

The summer transfer window might be closed, but the Julián Alvarez saga is still raging on.

Barcelona star Dani Olmo claims he simply doesn’t “understand what’s happening with Atlético Madrid.” while Real Madrid manager José Mourinho says he can’t see how Alvarez plays again before Jan. 1 if he’s still not happy.

Alvarez made his desire to join the defending Spanish champions no secret, even issuing a public plea for Atlético to let him leave during the 2026 World Cup. Los Rojiblancos played spoiler at every turn, refusing to let their star forward join their rivals with four years still left on his contract.

Even a late lifeline from Arsenal wasn’t enough to pry Alvarez’s heart away from Barcelona. Atlético did not waver from their position, though, and kept the Argentine at the Metropolitano, where more boos from the home crowd are surely in his future.

Barcelona were eager to sign Alvarez as their starting No. 9 following Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres’s exits, but they too only ended up disappointed. The club instead settled for Gabriel Jesus, but Olmo is not dwelling on what could have been, unlike Alvarez.

“He’s a great player, one of the best in the world,” Olmo said of Alvarez on Wednesday. “That’s football. Some things happen and some things don’t. The club has done a spectacular job in the transfer market.

“I don’t understand what’s happening with Atlético. We all have our dreams. Julián was clear and fought for his dreams, but there are external situations that one cannot control. Life goes on and this doesn’t stop. We’re in for a very good year, for sure.”

José Mourinho Weighs in on Alvarez Situation

José Mourinho is never one to mince words. | Javier Borrego/Europa Press/Getty Images

A transfer saga as big and messy as Alvarez’s gained attention far beyond just Atlético and Barcelona. Real Madrid manager José Mourinho was asked to comment on the spectacle on Thursday, and the Portuguese boss was as straightforward as ever.

“No one knows him better than Simeone, no one knows the club better than Simeone, and I don’t think he has anything to say about this situation,” Mourinho said in his pregame press conference.

“What I usually say is that when a player is not happy, by September 1 he must be happy or not play until January 1. That’s why my feeling is that since yesterday, since yesterday, and at least until December 31, he will be an important player for his club.”

Real Madrid had a brief footnote in Alvarez’s transfer storyline this summer. The 15-time European champions submitted a rather disingenuous $173.2 million (€150 million) bid for the 26-year-old, one Atlético promptly rejected. The feeling was Los Blancos only did so to drive the price up for Barcelona.

What’s Next for Alvarez at Atlético Madrid?

Julián Alvarez looked dejected throughout his 2026–27 season debut. | Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Now that the summer transfer window has come and went, Alvarez must shift his focus back to Atlético. Simeone’s men are already playing catch-up to Barcelona and Real Madrid atop the table after they dropped points against Villarreal.

Next up for Los Rojiblancos is a clash with Athletic Club on Saturday, before they head to Anfield to take on Liverpool in their Champions League opener.

It remains to be seen what role Alvarez will feature in either of the matches. He has only played 24 minutes this season and in his one and only appearance, was greeted with an incredibly hostile reception by Atlético’s fans.

Reintegration is surely on the horizion, but to what extent remains a mystery, especially if Alvarez is begins plotting a winter transfer out of the Spanish capital.