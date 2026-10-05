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Why Lamine Yamal Isn’t Nominated for 2026 Golden Boy Award

The Golden Boy is one of the most prestigious individual awards in soccer.
Roberto Casillas|
The best young player in the world won’t be recognized as such with the 2026 Golden Boy Award.
The best young player in the world won’t be recognized as such with the 2026 Golden Boy Award. | Fran Santiago/Getty Images

The Golden Boy Award recognizes the best player competing in European leagues under the age of 21, but 19-year-old star Lamine Yamal won’t be taking home the prestigious award in 2026.

The Barcelona and Spain teenager is widely considered one of the best, if not the outright best, players in the world, despite his tender age. Yamal has taken over the sport over the past three years, breaking countless records, lifting major trophies and collecting a number of individual awards.

Since Italian newspaper Tuttosport conceived the award back in 2003, the Golden Boy Award has become a prestigious honor reserved for the very best young talents in the sport.

But despite being arguably the greatest teenager in soccer history, Yamal’s name didn’t appear in the freshly announced list of 2026 Golden Boy nominees. Although it might be surprising on the surface, there’s a simple reason for his omission.

Why Lamine Yamal Can’t Win 2026 Golden Boy Award

Lamine Yamal with his Golden Boy award
Lamine Yamal won the Golden Boy award in 2024. | Joan Valls/Urbanandsport/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Yamal isn’t nominated for the 2026 Golden Boy Award because he already won the prestigious prize as a 17-year-old in 2024—becoming the youngest Golden Boy winner in history.

Although there is no written rule that states there cannot be repeat winners, the Golden Boy website explains that “this is customary, indeed convention” for there not to be repeat winners, even if they meet the age limit and compete in European leagues.

Yamal’s teammate, Pau Cubarsí, is the favorite to win the 2026 award after also being named the Best Young Player of the 2026 World Cup. If Cubarsí takes home the award, Barcelona and Spain talents will have won the prize in four of the last six years.

Full List of Golden Boy Award Winners

Year

Player

Club

2025

Désiré Doué

Paris Saint-Germain

2024

Lamine Yamal

Barcelona

2023

Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid

2022

Gavi

Barcelona

2021

Pedri

Barcelona

2020

Erling Haaland

Borussia Dortmund

2019

João Félix

Benfica/Atlético Madrid

2018

Matthijs de Ligt

Ajax

2017

Kylian Mbappé

Monaco/PSG

2016

Renato Sanches

Benfica/Bayern Munich

2015

Anthony Martial

Monaco/Man Utd

2014

Raheem Sterling

Liverpool

2013

Paul Pogba

Juventus

2012

Isco

Málaga

2011

Mario Götze

Borussia Dortmund

2010

Mario Balotelli

Inter Milan

2009

Alexandre Pato

AC Milan

2008

Anderson

Manchester United

2007

Sergio Agüero

Atlético Madrid

2006

Cesc Fàbregas

Arsenal

2005

Lionel Messi

Barcelona

2004

Wayne Rooney

Everton/Man Utd

2003

Rafael van der Vaart

Ajax

Can Lamine Yamal Win 2026 Kopa Trophy?

Lamine Yamal, Kopa Trophy
Lamine Yamal is the reigning Kopa Trophy winner. | Gao Jing/Xinhua/Getty Images

The Kopa Trophy is the Ballon d’Or version of the Golden Boy Award. The prize is given to the best U–21 player on the planet—not only Europe—and unlike the Golden Boy, repeat winners are allowed, as Yamal can attest too.

Last year Yamal became the first player in history to win the Kopa Trophy multiple times, receiving the award for the second year in a row after his maiden win in 2024. The reigning back-to-back winner is back in the list of nominees and could make it three wins in a row in 2026.

Although winning the Kopa Trophy for the third time would be a major feat, Yamal has a bigger prize in his sights. The teenager has repeatedly campaigned to win the 2026 Ballon d’Or award in recent months and has a compelling case for it.

Given the voting rules, there’s a strong chance Yamal becomes the first player in history to win the Kopa Trophy and the Ballon d’Or award on the same night.

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Roberto Casillas
ROBERTO CASILLAS

Roberto Casillas is a writer for SI FC, focusing primarily on FC Barcelona, the Mexico National Team, Liga MX and all things Latin American football. Born and raised in Mexico City, he developed a deep passion for football from an early age and fell in love with Cruz Azul. The once future star of Mexican football still likes to showcase what’s left of his talent on the Sunday league pitch. He’s also a big fan of the New England Patriots—so much so he moved to the region for four years—, Chicago Cubs and is a life-long Formula 1 follower. When he takes a break from sports, he enjoys traveling the world, watching the latest great TV show, going to concerts and spending plenty of time with friends and family.

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