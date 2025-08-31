Legendary Barcelona Midfielder Shares Thoughts on Potential Fermin Lopez Transfer
Fermín López’s potential departure from Barcelona remains one of the main storylines going into the final day of the summer transfer window.
Chelsea have already sent a formal bid worth €40 million (£34.6 million, $46.7 million) to acquire the La Masia graduate. Although there’s confidence within Barcelona that Fermín will remain with the club, the final decision seems to be in the hands of the player.
Halfway across the world in Miami, legendary ex-Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets is preparing to play the 2025 Leagues Cup final with Inter Miami. Following the Herons’ semifinals victory vs. Orlando City, Busquets gave his verdict on Fermín’s situation.
“At the end of the day these are individual decisions,” Busquets said. “They have to look out for their own good, for the club [Barcelona] and hopefully the it all works out for everyone. If he has to stay, then even better.”
“I don’t know if his sale [Fermin’s] is 100% necessary, if he wants to leave, if the club will give him permission. It’s a bit complicated, but we’re here from a distance and the only thing we can do is support them and wish them all the best.”
“All players that come from La Masia, we have a different vision about what it feels to wear the badge, feel what it’s like to come through the youth ranks and to achieve your dream of playing for the first team.”
Barcelona directors and Hansi Flick have expressed their desire for Fermín to remain a Barcelona player. The 22-year-old attacking midfielder has thrived under the German manager and even started Barça’s first game of the season vs. Mallorca.
Chelsea face a tough challenge in their attempt to land the La Masia gem, but if the Blues pull off the transfer, Fermín would become the second Barcelona academy graduate to make the move to Stamford Bridge in the last two summers, following in the footsteps of Marc Guiu.