Liam Rosenior’s Referee Frustration the Least of His Problems at Chelsea

Liam Rosenior opted to make referee Paul Tierney the focus of his ire after Chelsea’s surprise 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge—but the former Strasbourg boss must address the systemic issues that condemned his side to defeat.

Anthony Gordon scored the only goal of the game after a defensive lapse allowed Joe Willock to burst through before squaring the ball for the former Everton forward to tap into an empty net, but much of the discourse postgame focused on Chelsea’s new routine of huddling around the ball in the center circle.

On this occasion, referee Tierney was bizarrely left standing in the middle as Reece James assembled his players around the official, and did not try to get out as Chelsea’s captain laid out instructions to his teammates.

Having the ref join their pre-match huddle couldn't prevent Chelsea going behind to Newcastle thanks to Anthony Gordon's opener. pic.twitter.com/68UQRtZ7DI — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) March 14, 2026

“If Paul had focused more on his job, which was to make the right decision, we’d have a penalty today,” Rosenior vented postgame, referencing Tierney’s decision not to award a penalty for a perceived foul on Cole Palmer. “I don’t think anyone can say that Woltemade doesn't kick Palmer down in the box.

“I’ll be speaking to PGMOL and the refs to get an understanding of why that happened today,” he continued. “We were told that in the rulebook you can be where you want and it’s about timing. I just want to find a solution to this because we’re actually talking about something that's nowhere near as important as what’s happening on the pitch.

“I’m disappointed. I’m going to make it clear. I want to protect my players and I’m respectful to the game. Before the game we had a meeting with the referee. My assistant goes in and the first thing [Tierney] talks about is our huddle. We’re not being disrespectful to the opposition.”

Rosenior Can’t Understand the Fuss Over Chelsea Huddles

Liam Rosenior fully backs his players. | Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

“There is nothing about the huddle that is intentionally to affect anything to do with the opposition, the fans, or anything at all.” Rosenior had said pregame when questioned about Chelsea’s new routine.

Aston Villa’s players and supporters had the opposite view in their recent encounter with Chelsea, with the latter vociferously booing at half-time. Social media has also been pretty scathing in their assessment of what Chelsea are doing—some consider it to be a form of gamesmanship, intentionally looking to disrupt and put off the opponent before the match has got underway.

Captain James, who signed a new six-year contract on Friday to extend his west London stay until 2032, is understood to have been the brainchild of the idea, reasoning “I like to speak to the players right before the first half starts and right before the second half starts,” when he was probed on it.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said he was “totally non-fussed by it,” though his opinion may have differed had the result not gone the way of the Magpies, who prepared for their upcoming Champions League round of 16 second leg clash with Barcelona in the perfect way.

Chelsea Have Bigger Problems Than Huddles

Chelsea have defensive issues to remedy. | Chris Lee/Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC/Getty Images.

Rosenior referenced that Chelsea have bigger problems to solve, namely the lack of organization that allowed Newcastle to slice through their defense with one simple Tino Livramento through ball. James did not track the run of Willock, Trevoh Chalobah was pulled wide by Woltemade and Alejandro Garnacho was forced to try and engage Livramento after Enzo Fernández failed to press the Newcastle fullback.

Explaining what had unfolded, Rosenior told reporters: “Yeah, there's a tactical issue. We press in a different way to most teams. It’s a new way of pressing. We don’t step on the press and we don’t cover in a position that we should have done.

“Mistakes happen. They had nothing. They had nothing in the game and we gave them a goal. We talk about the press. I think the press was the reason Newcastle had to kick long balls back to us and we controlled the game. But in that moment, we make a mistake and it feels like at the moment every mistake we’re making is ending up in the back of our net and we need to make sure we stop those mistakes.”

Chelsea’s latest slip-up—their second defeat in their last three games—means Liverpool can leapfrog them into the Premier League’s top five with victory against struggling Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Sunday. They also need a miracle to progress from their Champions League round of 16 tie with Paris Saint-Germain after a late collapse in their first leg clash saw them lose 5–2 in the French capital.

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