Lionel Messi’s 2026 Ballon d’Or Ranking—Revealed

Eight-time winner Lionel Messi finished fifth in the 2026 Ballon d’Or rankings in what was likely his final appearance on the shortlist of the very best players in the world.

Even at 39 years old, Messi ranked ahead of current European soccer superstars, such as Michael Olise, Jude Bellingham, Erling Haaland and 2025 winner Ousmane Dembélé. Only Rodri, Lamine Yamal, Kylian Mbappé and 2026 Ballon d’Or winner Harry Kane finished ahead of him in the rankings.

The greatest player of all time turned back the clock and dominated the 2026 World Cup, carrying Argentina on his back to the third World Cup final appearance of his career.

Even if Messi couldn’t help Argentina win consecutive titles, he produced arguably the most decisive campaign of his World Cup career—unquestionably his most productive. The timeless forward bagged eight goals to go along with four assists as La Albiceleste reached yet another World Cup title match.

2026 Ballon d’Or Ranking Adds to Messi’s Unparalleled Legacy

Lionel Messi has won a record eight Ballon d’Or awards. | Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images

A hat trick in the opening game against Algeria, his stunning late heroics against Egypt in the round of 16, completely taking over late in the semifinal against England to steer Argentina’s comeback with a pair of assists, this summer Messi showed that even in the twilight of his career he remains one of the best players in the world.

It might not carry as much weight as what others in European soccer achieved, but Messi was also the driving force of Inter Miami’s maiden MLS Cup title—extending his win record with the 47th title of his career. Messi was also named MLS MVP for the second season in a row with 29 goals and 18 assists in 28 games during the 2025 regular season.

Finishing fifth in the 2026 Ballon d’Or rankings wasn’t enough for Messi to attend the gala in London, with the all-time great staying back in Miami to attend the inaugural Messi Cup—a U-16 international youth tournament—and prepare for his side’s upcoming clash with FC Cincinnati.

It’s also unsurprising considering anything but winning the award probably doesn’t move the needle for him, given he already has eight Ballon d’Or awards resting inside his personal trophy cabinet—the most of any player in history.

Messi’s most recent Ballon d’Or triumph came in 2023 after winning the 2022 World Cup, which was the last time he had been nominated until this year. Had he managed to help La Albiceleste defeat Spain in the 2026 final en-route to the nation’s fourth World Cup crown, he likely would’ve been in pole-position to win his ninth Ballon d’Or.

Still, Messi finishing fifth fifth at 39 is a remarkable tribute to his prolonged greatness and a landmark moment in the award’s history. Messi is nearing the end of his career, and after retiring from international soccer in incredibly emotional fashion, it’s unlikely that Messi will be among the 30 Ballon d’Or finalists ever again.

“He’s the best player in history,” Ángel Di María told Sports Illustrated in April. “And being able to be with him every day, training, everything, is something beautiful.”

Stars burn brightest in their final moments, and that’s exactly what Messi did in his last dance with soccer’s elite. After two years relegated from the list of Ballon d’Or nominees, a fifth-placed finish in 2026 further enhances his unparalleled legacy.