Liverpool’s 2026 January Transfer Wishlist
Liverpool broke the world transfer record for total spend during a single window last summer, yet they’re further from success than they were prior to their enormous investment.
A tumultuous season has piled pressure on Arne Slot and his players as the Reds struggle to replicate last term’s performances, with their flurry of summer signings—with the exception of Hugo Ekitiké—having failed to make a significant impact.
As is the modern way, Liverpool are expected to once again turn to the market to remedy their issues, although whether another outlay comes in January or next summer remains to be seen. Despite their staggering spend last summer, they still have the capacity to splash the cash.
There are certainly several areas in which Liverpool need reinforcement and improvement, while the Mohamed Salah saga threatens to dominate the winter window. It could be a busy January for Slot and his recruitment staff.
Here are the areas Liverpool need to strengthen over winter and who they could turn to in their time of need.
Mohamed Salah Alternative
An extraordinary rant after a third successive snub means Salah’s future is shrouded in uncertainty. The Liverpool icon lambasted the club and his manager after the 3–3 draw with Leeds United in which he was an unused substitute, claiming he had been “thrown under the bus” and hinting at a potential exit in the near future.
Despite signing a two-year contract extension in April, Salah’s eight-and-a-half year spell with the Reds could come to a bitter end. Clubs in the Saudi Pro League are circling, while there is mooted interest from Major League Soccer.
Any departure will be complicated and would leave Liverpool short of natural options on the right-hand side—an area in which they are already light. They don’t currently have any other orthodox right wing options, with the likes of Federico Chiesa, Cody Gakpo, Rio Ngumoha and, to a lesser extent, Hugo Ekitiké all more comfortable on the left wing.
Jeremie Frimpong and Dominik Szoboszlai are unnatural alternatives but Liverpool need a right wing specialist regardless of if Salah leaves. An exit would force the Reds to swiftly replace their Egyptian king, but they need a long-term successor even if the ongoing feud is squashed.
Key Targets
There are not an abundance of world-class right wingers on the market, but perhaps the most obvious Salah alternative is Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo. The versatile forward started 2025–26 season on fire, even scoring a brace at Anfield in his opening game of the campaign, and has been readily linked with the Premier League’s elite.
Liverpool are among those who have been named as an interested party and would be able to trigger the Ghana international’s £65 million release clause before Jan. 10. The 25-year-old boasts the power, tenacity and potential to be an excellent replacement.
There are higher-profile alternatives, too, including Real Madrid winger Rodrygo, who is expected to be allowed to leave in January following a hugely disappointing run of form. Michael Olise would be an incredibly ambitious target at Bayern Munich and seems a near impossibility despite reported Liverpool interest.
Centre Back
Liverpool’s dismal defensive record has undermined their reputation this season. Ibrahima Konaté has been largely woeful, the Frenchman’s head perhaps turned by previous interest from Real Madrid, while the usually reliable Virgil van Dijk has shown worrying signs of a swift decline after also penning a two-year extension back in April.
The injury-prone Joe Gomez has offered greater cover at right back than centre back, while young summer recruit Giovanni Leoni unfortunately tore his ACL on his Liverpool debut back in September and will be missing for the rest of the season.
Liverpool’s decision to sanction Jarell Quansah’s exit and inability to sign an experienced replacement over the summer has proven costly. It’s an area they desperately needs to address and should be priority number one in the coming window.
Key Targets
Crystal Palace have played a large part in Liverpool’s downfall. Not only have they beaten the Reds three times this season, including in the Community Shield and Carabao Cup, but their decision to pull the plug on the transfer of Marc Guéhi to Liverpool at the 11th hour of last summer’s deadline day has left the Reds without appropriate cover.
The England international had even completed a medical with Liverpool before the deal fell through and is expected to be a target for the Reds either this winter or next summer when he becomes a free agent.
If Liverpool look elsewhere, they will likely be intrigued by Nottingham Forest star Murillo and Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck, while RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba has been previously linked with the Reds and boasts enormous potential at just 22 years old.
Defensive Midfielder
Liverpool didn’t even come close to signing a defensive midfielder over the summer despite their need for someone capable of easing the burden on Ryan Gravenberch. Wataru Endo is the club’s only other traditional holding midfielder but is seldom considered a viable alternative by Slot.
Gravenberch, who was the Premier League’s 2024–25 Young Player of the Season, has been among those to struggle at times this year. The Dutchman has not been poor by any stretch, but he’s lacked the same energy and swagger as last term. He’s been overplayed and is feeling the impact.
Liverpool decided against adding another defensive midfielder to their ranks and are now paying the price, with Alexis Mac Allister, Gravenberch’s double pivot partner, also suffering with fatigue this season. Curtis Jones and Szoboszlai are more offensive-minded options and are nowhere near as effective when operating in the No.6 position.
Put simply, Gravenberch needs help.
Key Targets
There are several players within the Premier League who would be exceptional signings for Liverpool. Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson, Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton and Brighton & Hove Albion’s Carlos Baleba are all valid options for the Reds, although the latter is perhaps the only orthodox defensive midfielder out of the trio.
All three would prove mightily expensive additions, however, with Liverpool perhaps looking towards cheaper options on the continent. The reputation of Stuttgart star Angelo Stiller continues to grow, while Atalanta’s Ederson has been touted with a potential Anfield switch in previous windows.